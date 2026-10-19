Where Art Comes Out To Play In Nature: Abu Dhabi Festival Reveals Full Programme For The Middle East's First Outdoor Children's Biennale
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Themed 'How the World Feels', the Biennale will turn Umm Al Emarat Park into a place of hidden stories, waiting for children to discover from 6 November – 6 December. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Children are invited to play, explore and imagine through seven newly commissioned interactive works by UAE artists, alongside an immersive installation by internationally acclaimed Indonesian artist Eko Nugroho.
Aligning with the UAE's 2026 Year of Family, the programme includes family activities, interactive workshops and school tours.
The Biennale celebrates a milestone for the Park, honouring over a decade of bringing communities and families together through education, recreation and a connection with nature.
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For Schools: Morning guided tours will run throughout the exhibition period, offering students opportunities to engage with the artworks in an open-air setting that encourages curiosity and imaginative thinking.
For Visitors and Families: On 6 and 7 November and 13 and 14 November from 6:30pm, the public programme will invite children and parents to take part in artist-led workshops - including drawing, weaving, lantern making, sound exploration and collective making - bringing the entire family together for shared discovery and moments of togetherness in nature.
Panel Discussion in Collaboration with Public Art Abu Dhabi: Inspired by the Children's Biennale, How the World Feels, and Public Art Abu Dhabi's Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place, the panel discussion From Place to Belonging: How Art Shapes the Way We Feel the World will explore how art, imagination and participation shape the ways in which we experience, understand and connect with the places around us. The discussion will take place at AGORA: A Dance of Umbrella Forests, at the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial's main hub in Mina Zayed on Friday, 20 November 2026.
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