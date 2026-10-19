IFS Industrial Index 2026 Reveals The Factory Floor Is Surging Ahead In AI Usage Leading To 90% Gains In Reliability And Performance
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New annual index uncovers a growing execution divide as industrial frontline teams tap operational data to solve critical challenges and achieve cost savings with AI while leadership catches up on governance, AI safety, and scale Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October 2026 – IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today launched new research revealing a significant divide between frontline execution and C-suite strategy in industrial AI usage. According to the IFS Industrial Index 2026*, which surveyed over 2,200 senior decision makers from across 14 countries, operational workers are driving real-world AI implementation and delivering tangible, commercial value. Meanwhile, formal AI governance frameworks and data access structures are not keeping pace. The operational impact: 50% employee time freed, direct savings across departments When frontline teams – engineers, plant managers, service leads, logistics managers – connect their domain expertise and operational data with Industrial AI, the business impact is immediate. Rapid adoption on the floor is delivering direct commercial returns in savings across key operational areas, despite solutions not currently being used to the fullest. Over 90% of global organizations report significant gains in reliability and performance:
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93% improvement in first-time-right performance
90% increase in asset availability
88% improvement in on-time delivery schedule adherence
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36% prioritizing workforce safety, training and operational compliance
35% optimizing asset performance and reliability
26% accelerating continuous process improvement
25% growing overall market share
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43% have trained and introduced agentic digital workers into their day-to-day operations over the past 12 months
37% have upskilled peers to use industrial AI tools in everyday operations
36% have directly trained staff to collaborate with digital workers
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Only 11% have validated AI outputs for safety-, quality-, or mission-critical processes
Only 11% have established control mechanisms for AI use with sensitive or export-controlled data
Only 4% have implemented mandatory human oversight or approval requirements for AI-supported decisions
Only 20% have embedded Industrial AI into supply chain management or maintenance planning (MRO) – the functions where operational failures carry the highest consequences
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