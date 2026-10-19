ALEC Partners With Environment Agency Abu Dhabi To Launch Hydrological Mangrove Restoration Project In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Three-year project aims to strengthen the long-term health and resilience of Abu Dhabi's mangroves while advancing science-led approaches to ecosystem restoration Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – October 2026 – ALEC Engineering and Contracting LLC – SPC ALEC, part of ALEC Holdings PJSC ALEC Holdings has signed an agreement with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to support a first-of-its-kind mangrove hydrological restoration pilot in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The three-year project will explore whether restoring the natural hydrological conditions of a mangrove area in need of restoration can help the ecosystem return to long-term ecological health. In doing so, the initiative will examine the underlying conditions required to secure the future health and resilience of Abu Dhabi's mangrove habitats.

EAD will lead the scientific planning and implementation of the project, including site selection, ecological and hydrological assessments, identification of the required restoration interventions, and the monitoring and reporting of project outcomes.

The pilot will establish baseline information for the selected site and track progress against defined restoration and biodiversity indicators. Its findings are expected to strengthen scientific understanding of mangrove hydrology in Abu Dhabi and help inform the planning of future ecosystem restoration initiatives.

The project supports the science-led restoration objectives of the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative and complements the UAE's national climate and biodiversity targets. By examining the conditions needed for mangrove habitats to recover and thrive, it will contribute to a broader understanding of how protection, hydrological restoration and long-term monitoring can work together to deliver durable ecological outcomes.

Earlier in 2026, ALEC signed the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative Partners Pledge, committing to support the conservation and restoration of mangroves and other blue carbon ecosystems, advance science-based restoration, and reduce its impact on nature.

This partnership marks ALEC's first flagship nature restoration investment with measurable biodiversity outcomes and forms part of ALEC's broader commitment to integrating biodiversity considerations into its sustainability strategy and contributing to nature-positive outcomes in the regions where it operates.

Maitha Mohamed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director, Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, said,“We welcome ALEC's support for this pilot, which reflects the kind of long-term, science-based commitment the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative was established to encourage. The findings will strengthen our understanding of how mangrove sites respond to restored hydrological conditions and will inform how we plan future restoration in the emirate. Through this pilot, we aim to build the scientific evidence needed for long-term solutions that safeguard Abu Dhabi's mangroves, a defining feature of the emirate's natural heritage.”

Sean McQue, Managing Director – ALEC, said,“Abu Dhabi is a capital defined by extraordinary ambition, creating next-generation cultural and visitor experiences while protecting the natural heritage that gives the emirate its identity. For ALEC, this partnership is an important step in turning our commitment to nature into tangible action. As our first biodiversity restoration investment, the project enables us to contribute directly to the protection and restoration of Abu Dhabi's mangrove ecosystems, while supporting a science-led approach that will generate measurable biodiversity outcomes. Through this pilot, we are supporting the development of the knowledge, evidence and practical understanding needed to help these vital ecosystems recover and thrive. In doing so, we are proud to support Abu Dhabi's ambition to protect its natural heritage and contribute to a more resilient future for the emirate.”

As a company whose activities interact with land, water and ecosystems across the built environment value chain, ALEC recognises the importance of supporting the protection and enhancement of natural habitats. Through this partnership, the company will support the collection of ecological baseline data, monitoring of biodiversity indicators and conservation of a priority coastal ecosystem.

The collaboration will also create opportunities for employees across the ALEC Holdings group to participate in environmental awareness, education and structured volunteering activities associated with the project. These are expected to include citizen-science monitoring and other forms of community engagement.

The signing follows the fourth annual Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative Partners Meeting, which took place on 8 October 2026 at Rixos Saadiyat Hotel in Abu Dhabi. ALEC participated in the meeting, which brought partners together to review their collective impact and consider future opportunities to support the health and resilience of the emirate's mangroves.

Photo Caption: (R) Maitha Mohammed Al Hameli, Acting Executive Director – Terrestrial & Marine Biodiversity at Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and (L) Sean McQue, Managing Director at ALEC

About the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About ALEC Holdings PJSC:

ALEC Holdings PJSC (“ALEC Holdings”), part of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, is a leading diversified engineering and construction group operating in the UAE and KSA. The Company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for innovation, quality, reliability and operational excellence.

ALEC Holdings offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fitout, marine, oil & gas, modular construction, energy efficiency and solar projects, heavy equipment rental, technology systems and asset maintenance. With these capabilities, the Company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, data centers, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.