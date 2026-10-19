Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Performs UAE's First Robotic Thyroid Surgery

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)New surgical approach allows eligible patients to undergo thyroid surgery through small incisions in the armpits, avoiding a visible neck scar Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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27-year-old patient discharged the day following the procedure

Milestone builds on SSMC's robotic programme, which has performed more than 1,380 procedures since 2020. Abu Dhabi, October, 2026: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has performed the UAE's first robotic thyroid surgery, marking a significant advancement in the country's specialised surgical capabilities and introducing a new treatment option for eligible patients. The milestone introduces an internationally established surgical technique as an additional option alongside conventional thyroid surgery, which typically involves an incision at the front of the neck. The robotic approach allows surgeons to access the thyroid through small incisions in the armpits, avoiding a visible neck scar. The suitability of this approach is determined based on each patient's medical assessment. Caroline, 27 years old, was the first patient to undergo the procedure at SSMC, having sought care at SSMC for neck swelling that made swallowing difficult and caused a choking sensation during sleep. Tests revealed a 3 cm nodule with abnormal features in the left thyroid lobe, for which surgery was recommended. Following assessment, SSMC's surgical team determined that robotic surgery was a suitable option for her condition. A multidisciplinary team of surgeons, an anaesthetist and nurses, planned and performed the Robotic-Assisted Breast Axillo Insufflation Thyroidectomy (RABIT), accessing the thyroid through small keyhole incisions in both armpits. The procedure was completed in approximately one hour, and Caroline was discharged the following day. The duration of surgery and recovery time may vary depending on each patient's condition. The robotic system provided surgeons with a magnified, three-dimensional view of the surgical field and tremor filtration, supporting precise movements around delicate structures such as the recurrent laryngeal nerve and parathyroid glands. The procedure also helps minimise neck discomfort and swallowing difficulties. Dr. Abdulqader Al Messabi, Chief Medical Officer at SSMC, said:“Introducing robotic thyroid surgery in the UAE gives eligible patients access to an additional surgical option closer to home. This milestone reflects the expertise and capabilities we have developed at SSMC to deliver increasingly specialised care in Abu Dhabi. Our priority is to ensure patients have access to advanced treatments that respond to their individual needs.” Dr. Salem Al Harthi, Chair of the Department of Surgery and Consultant Robotic/General Surgeon at SSMC, who performed the surgery, said:“Thyroid surgery requires careful planning because of the delicate nerves and glands surrounding the thyroid. While robotic technology offers greater visualisation and control, selecting the right patient is equally important. This procedure gives us another option for suitable patients, allowing us to consider both their clinical requirements and personal preferences when planning surgery.” The achievement builds on SSMC's robotic surgery programme, launched in 2020, through which the hospital has performed more than 1,380 robotic-assisted surgeries across multiple specialties, supported by internationally trained surgeons and advanced robotic platforms. The UAE's first robotic thyroidectomy marks a further expansion of SSMC's specialised surgical capabilities, strengthening Abu Dhabi's ability to deliver complex procedures locally and broaden access to advanced surgical care within the UAE.About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC): Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 607 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 30-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 74 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises: SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care