Saxo Bank Brings Together Nine World-Class Athletes To Explore The Mindset Behind Successful Investing

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For the first time ever, Saxo Bank brings together some of the world's most accomplished names across football, Formula 1, tennis, speed skating, judo, and chess. Embracing this unique collaboration are Lando Norris, Gareth Bale, Thibaut Courtois, Rasmus Højlund, Aryna Sabalenka, Stan Wawrinka, Jutta Leerdam, Teddy Riner, and Magnus Carlsen. Together, they represent some of the highest levels of achievement in sport, with world championships, Grand Slams, Olympic medals, European titles, and several global records between them.

The partnerships are built on a simple premise: while their sports and careers may look very different, succeeding at the highest level requires many of the same qualities familiar to investors.

Over the coming months, Saxo Bank will work closely with these athletes to explore the mindset and habits that have defined their careers and examine how these principles translate into successful investing. Talent matters. But talent alone does not define success. Being invested is more than an action. It's a choice, a discipline, and a commitment. It's a mindset.

For Saxo Bank, the partnerships are also a testament to the role sport has long played in the company's culture and DNA. For decades, the bank has helped investors navigate financial markets through education, market insights, and a focus on prudent, rational investing. Now, Saxo Bank is taking the next step in bringing the worlds of elite sport and successful investing closer together.

This campaign marks a new chapter for Saxo Bank following its recent acquisition by the J. Safra Sarasin Group, reflecting a shared ambition to strengthen Saxo's global presence while building on its innovative spirit and the Group's longstanding banking heritage.

“I am proud to reignite Saxo's long-standing connection with the world of sport. Athletes and investors share many of the same qualities – ambition, discipline, and a long-term mindset – which make these partnerships a natural fit for us. We want to explore what investors can learn from individuals who have spent their lives mastering their craft.

At Saxo Bank, we believe investing is about markets and analysis. Equally important, it is also about how people think, how they make decisions, and how they respond when outcomes are uncertain. By partnering with some of the world's most accomplished athletes, we are creating a new and more engaging way to get people talking and thinking about their own investments.”

Saxo was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1992 with a clear vision: to make global financial markets more accessible. In 1998, we launched one of Europe's first online trading platforms, giving investors direct access to professional-grade tools and global financial markets.

Today, Saxo is a Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) with an investment-grade credit rating of A- from S&P. For more than three decades, we have continuously evolved our award-winning platforms, providing regulated and reliable access to more than 71,000 financial instruments across global markets.

As one of the world's first fintechs, Saxo continues to invest in technology to deliver a leading investing and trading experience for clients and partners. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saxo serves more than 1.7 million clients and over 400 partners globally, with client assets exceeding DKK 1 trillion.

As part of J. Safra Sarasin Group, we benefit from the strength, stability, and long-term perspective of a 185-year-old banking institution, while continuing to drive fintech innovation.