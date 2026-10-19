CFI Unveils Tradewise: Bringing Behavioral Intelligence To Trading

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The latest addition to the CFI Trading App combines behavioral analytics with Kaiana, CFI's AI assistant, helping traders understand not only the markets, but also their own trading behavior. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates October 2026: CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading, today introduced TradeWise, a new behavioral analytics capability within the CFI Trading App. Integrated with Kaiana, CFI's AI-powered assistant, TradeWise brings insights into trading habits and decisions, connecting behavioral analytics with AI-powered assistance within the trading experience.

While modern technology has made it easier than ever to access market information, understanding one's own trading behavior is another important part of the trading journey. Beyond market movements, the habits, patterns, and decisions traders make can offer valuable insights into how they approach trading. TradeWise builds on this perspective, bringing behavioral awareness directly into the CFI Trading App.

As a new behavioral analytics capability integrated with CFI AI, TradeWise helps traders better understand how they trade, not just what they trade. Through its Trading Behavior Score, it provides a structured overview of trading activity, highlighting recurring behavioral patterns based on each client's trading history.

Kaiana, CFI's AI assistant built into the CFI Trading App, adds a conversational layer to these insights. Building on its existing capabilities, Kaiana helps traders explore their behavior and provides explanations based on the information made available through TradeWise. Alongside this new role, Kaiana continues to offer live market intelligence, company research, financial education, and structured market analysis through a single conversational experience.

Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group, said:“Technology has transformed how traders access information and analyze financial markets. At CFI, we believe understanding one's own trading behavior is an important part of that experience. TradeWise brings greater visibility to trading habits and patterns, while Kaiana helps clients explore and understand those insights. Our focus is on making technology more useful and relevant throughout the trading journey, supporting greater awareness and informed decision-making while keeping traders in control of their own decisions.”

With this release, TradeWise and its integration with Kaiana are being introduced through the latest version of the CFI Trading App on iOS and Android, subject to availability across markets. The addition further develops CFI's integrated offering, bringing together market information, behavioral analytics, research, and education within a single platform.

About CFI:

Established in 1998, CFI Financial Group is a globally recognized leader in online trading and investing. With more than 25 years of experience as a regulated online trading provider, advanced technology and premium service, CFI delivers seamless access to global and local markets on highly competitive terms, across equities, currencies, commodities and more, from key financial centers including London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, Cairo and Bogotá.

CFI is committed to building long-term client relationships and supporting traders at every stage of their journey. Its Global Brand Ambassadors, Seven-Time Formula OneTM World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova, together with partnerships across leading sports and cultural institutions including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the Lebanese Basketball Federation and the Jordan Football Association, reflect a shared commitment to innovation, performance and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.