Red Bull Signs Rising UAE Cricket Star Aayan Afzal Khan, Marking A Bright New Chapter For Regional Talent

The youngest T20 World Cup player, with 75 caps already to his name, he is one of UAE cricket's rising stars

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October, 2026: Red Bull has announced the signing of UAE cricket sensation Aayan Afzal Khan, one of the region's most exciting emerging talents, reinforcing its commitment to giving wings to the next generation of athletes. Through its support, Red Bull empowers dedicated talents like Aayan to push beyond limits, unlock their potential and take their performance to new heights on the regional and global stage. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Born and raised in Sharjah, Aayan's cricket journey began at a young age, inspired by his father and driven by a deep admiration for cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Since making his international debut, he has rapidly established himself as one of the UAE's most promising all-rounders, combining right-handed batting with left-arm orthodox spin.

Still early in his career, Aayan has already built an impressive international profile, with more than 75 appearances spanning both one-day and shorter-format matches, including 38 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 37 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He has represented the UAE on some of the sport's biggest stages, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where he became the youngest player to compete in the tournament, a milestone that underlines both his talent and his trajectory.

His performances have already delivered defining moments for UAE cricket, most notably a standout spell against New Zealand, where he claimed three wickets for 20 runs and was named Player of the Match in a historic T20I victory. A performance that signalled his arrival on the global stage.

Commenting on the partnership, Aayan added:“Joining Red Bull means a lot to me. It's a massive step forward in my journey. Red Bull is known for supporting athletes who push their limits and strive for excellence, and being associated with a brand like that is truly an honour. It motivates me to keep improving, perform at my best, and represent both my country and the brand with pride.”

As an all-rounder, known for his composure under pressure and disciplined mindset, Aayan represents a new generation of UAE athletes competing, and winning, on the global stage. His rise reflects cricket's broader momentum in the region, where increased investment, infrastructure, and international exposure are creating new pathways for emerging talent.

Aayan currently plays for the UAE national team and several leading franchise sides, including the Gulf Giants, Deccan Gladiators, and Montreal Tigers, gaining experience in some of the sport's most competitive environments.

Adding to his growing franchise cricket career, Aayan has been selected to represent Dubai Capitals in the upcoming ILT20 season, which begins on 21 November and will be played across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. He will play alongside international cricketers including Rovman Powell, Marcus Stoinis, Phil Salt and Mustafizur Rahman. He has also secured a place in this season's Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, scheduled for 7 to 20 November, further expanding his experience in competitive franchise cricket

With ambitions to compete in the Indian Premier League and become the world's top T20 all-rounder, Aayan is focused on continuing his upward trajectory, delivering match-winning performances while inspiring the next generation of cricketers in the UAE.

This latest signing underscores Red Bull's ongoing commitment to supporting athletes who demonstrate exceptional talent, determination and the drive to push beyond limits, giving wings to their ambitions both regionally and on the global stage.