3 WWE Stars Who Could Face Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel If Sami Zayn Drops The Gold

A major title match on RAW could change WWE's Crown Jewel plans. If Sami Zayn's reign ends unexpectedly, several intriguing names could emerge as Roman Reigns' next challenger.

If Cody Rhodes defeats Sami Zayn on RAW, WWE would instantly have a ready-made Crown Jewel main event. Rhodes and Roman Reigns already share one of the most significant rivalries of the modern era, giving the company a proven story without needing additional build-up.

The possibility becomes even more interesting because of the history between both stars. Their previous encounters carried enormous stakes, and another championship clash would immediately feel important. Rather than introducing a completely new challenger, WWE could revisit a rivalry that already has plenty of unfinished business attached to it.

For WWE, it would be the simplest route if Zayn's title reign comes to an abrupt end before Crown Jewel.

Penta currently holds the 2026 Money in the Bank briefcase, which gives him the ability to challenge for a world title whenever he chooses.

During SmackDown, Sami Zayn confronted Rey Fenix and attempted to convince him that Penta should cash in on Roman Reigns following Reigns' victory over the masked star in front of the Mexican crowd. Fenix responded by saying he was unaware of any cash-in plans.

However, Zayn's concerns may not be meaningless. WWE often plants subtle clues before major storyline developments. If Penta instead decides to cash in on Sami and successfully captures the championship, Crown Jewel could feature a rematch between him and Reigns.

That scenario would allow WWE to build directly from an existing rivalry while elevating the Money in the Bank holder into a major spotlight position.

Trick Williams recently inserted himself into the championship conversation when he confronted both Sami Zayn and Johnny Gargano on SmackDown.

The former NXT star made it clear that he wanted a world title opportunity, but Zayn quickly dismissed the idea and suggested Williams was not operating on the same level. Later in the night, Williams answered that criticism by defeating Gargano in singles competition.

The sequence appeared designed to keep his name connected to the championship picture. If Nick Aldis eventually books Trick against Sami, WWE could surprisingly crown a new champion shortly before Crown Jewel.

While that outcome appears less likely because Williams already holds a mid-card championship on SmackDown, the recent developments suggest WWE wants fans to view him as a potential future challenger at the highest level.