How To Save When Buying Gold In Dubai? 15 Tips For Shopping Jewellery

Despite high global prices shoppers can still make smart, cost-effective purchases by following a few strategic tips

Dubai has long earned its reputation as a global hub for gold jewellery. Known as the "City of Gold," it attracts not only residents but also tourists from around the world who come to purchase exquisite ornaments for weddings, as gifts, or for their collections.

Despite high global gold prices, jewellers in Dubai say that shoppers can still make smart, cost-effective purchases by following a few strategic tips. These guidelines not only help buyers save money but also ensure they invest in certified diamonds and genuine gold pieces.

According to recent data, gold jewellery demand in the UAE declined by 7.9 tonnes in the first quarter of 2025 - an 18 per cent year-on-year drop -largely driven by record-high gold prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and trade war concerns.

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As of Sunday, 24K gold was trading at Dh402.25 per gram, while 22K gold stood at Dh372.25 per gram.

To help consumers navigate this high-price environment, Dubai jewellers have shared 15 practical tips that could lead to significant savings:

Check daily gold rates – Gold prices fluctuate; ensure you know the rate on the day of purchase.

Look for loyalty programmes – Some jewellers offer points or rewards for repeat customers.

Use credit card offers – Many credit cards offer instant discounts or 0% instalment plans.

Verify diamond certification – Diamonds should come with IGI or GIA certificates.

Inquire about VAT refunds – Tourists may be eligible for VAT refunds on purchases.

Look for diamond discounts – Some stores offer flat percentage discounts on diamond jewellery.

By following these tips, shoppers can make informed decisions, get the best value, and enjoy a seamless jewellery-buying experience in Dubai.

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