Japan Deputy Mayor Crushed To Death Under Giant Float During Parade

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A deputy mayor in western Japan died after being crushed under a giant float during a local parade, officials said Monday, a week after two others were reportedly killed at separate traditional festivals.

Akihiro Nabae, deputy mayor of the city of Saijo in the Ehime region, was carrying a giant float with other participants on Saturday before becoming trapped beneath it, city and police officials told AFP.

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He was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead, local media said.

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The exact circumstances that led to his death - including "whether the float fell down or he somehow lost his balance" - remain under investigation, Makoto Hagiyama, deputy director of a local police station, told AFP.

Local media said 11 floats were lined up, side by side, and as much as three tonnes may have come crushing down on Nabae.

Organised by local shrines, the annual Saijo festival is a "gorgeous and flashy" affair, punctuated with a procession of floats sculpted to symbolise flowers, birds and warriors, the city explains on its website.

The tradition dates back to Japan's Edo period (1603 to 1868) and is meant to thank deities for an abundant harvest of grains.

Two people reportedly died the previous Saturday during two separate festivals in western Osaka that saw floats topple over while participants attempted high-speed turns.

Two people also reportedly died in February following a crush at Japan's 'Naked Man Festival'.

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