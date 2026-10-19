Bomb Threat Forces Austrian Airlines Flight From Tel Aviv To Divert To Bulgaria

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A bomb threat forced an Austrian Airlines flight from Tel Aviv carrying 57 people to divert to the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, late on Sunday, though a search found no danger, the airline and Bulgaria's BTA news agency said.

"We confirm that there was a threat against flight OS82 on October 18, 2026, from Tel Aviv to Vienna (TLV to VIE), which made it necessary for the flight to make an intermediate landing in Sofia (SOF)," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

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"During the search of the affected aircraft, the passengers, and the crew, no danger was identified," it said, adding that the flight continued from Sofia to Vienna with all passengers after reboarding.

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Bulgaria's BTA news agency said the Vienna-bound flight's crew reported receiving a bomb threat when the aircraft was approaching the Romanian border, and the Bulgarian Air Force scrambled MiG-29 fighter jets.

In a separate incident late last month, the co-pilot aboard a flydubai airline flight headed to Tel Aviv from Dubai attacked the captain and allegedly planned to intentionally crash the plane but was stopped by the captain, passengers and crew. The UAE attorney general said last week that an Omani flydubai co-pilot had intended to seize the September 30 Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and crash it into a terminal at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in a suicide attack, before he was thwarted by the captain.

Last week, Croatia and Germany both scrambled fighter jets after a commercial flight from the Greek holiday island of Corfu to the German city of Nuremberg accidentally sent out a hijacking alert.

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