Araghchi Claims Netanyahu Seeks to Draw US into Another War with Iran
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late Sunday of attempting to push the United States into another conflict with Iran to avoid imprisonment, while cautioning Washington against launching fresh military action.
“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail,” Araghchi wrote on X, arguing that the Israeli leader was disregarding the potential consequences for Israel and US President Donald Trump.
“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job,’ Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” he added.
The Iranian minister’s remarks followed Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu earlier Sunday ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 elections. Trump praised their cooperation against Iran and suggested Washington might have to handle the issue itself if Israeli voters chose a different leader.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.
Netanyahu has led Israel’s current government since late 2022, an administration widely described as the most right-wing in the country’s history. He is also facing a domestic corruption trial that could result in prison sentences if he is convicted. Separately, he has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail,” Araghchi wrote on X, arguing that the Israeli leader was disregarding the potential consequences for Israel and US President Donald Trump.
“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job,’ Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” he added.
The Iranian minister’s remarks followed Trump’s endorsement of Netanyahu earlier Sunday ahead of Israel’s Oct. 27 elections. Trump praised their cooperation against Iran and suggested Washington might have to handle the issue itself if Israeli voters chose a different leader.
“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.
Netanyahu has led Israel’s current government since late 2022, an administration widely described as the most right-wing in the country’s history. He is also facing a domestic corruption trial that could result in prison sentences if he is convicted. Separately, he has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
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