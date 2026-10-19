Realty Sales Reach QR696.5M As Mortgage Value Hits QR861.7M

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate market recorded property sales worth QR696.5m during the week from October 11 to 17, 2026, while mortgage transactions reached QR861.7m and 428 rental contracts were registered, according to weekly market indicators published by Aqarat, citing Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Municipality data, yesterday.

The sales figure covered 131 transactions, with the total value increasing by 15.6% compared with the previous week, despite declining 12.3% year-on-year. The number of sales transactions fell by 7.1% week-on-week and 11.5% compared with the corresponding period last year.

Villas led sales by property type, generating QR197.6m, equivalent to 28.4% of total sales. Land followed with QR190.5m, or 27.4%, while residential properties accounted for QR162.8m, representing 23.4%. Other property categories contributed QR145.6m, or 20.9%.

Al Daayen recorded the highest sales value among the leading municipalities at QR239.5m, accounting for 38.6% of the total. Doha ranked second with QR209.3m or 33.8%, followed by Al Rayyan at QR170.9m representing 27.6%.

Meanwhile the mortgage activity reached QR861.7m across 18 transactions. The total value surged by 652.2% week-on-week but remained 36.7% below the level recorded a year earlier. The number of mortgage transactions declined by 33.3% compared with the previous week and 14.3% year-on-year.

According to the mortgage indicators, land accounted for QR756m, or 47.4% of mortgage value by property type, while buildings contributed QR729m, representing 45.7%. Other properties accounted for QR111m, or 7%. Al Rayyan dominated mortgage activity by municipality, with QR749m, followed by Al Daayen at QR78m and Doha at QR19m.

The rental market registered 428 contracts during the week, with reported rental value reaching QR4.17m. Rental value declined by 45.1% week-on-week and 74.5% year-on-year. Contract numbers also fell, dropping 58.9% from the previous week and 77.7% compared with the same period last year.

The villas generated the largest share of rental value at QR1.96m, representing 47.1%. Apartments followed with QR1.20m, while commercial shops contributed QR700,000. Other categories accounted for QR300,000.

Doha led rental value by municipality with QR1.54m, followed by Al Rayyan at QR1.46m and Umm Salal at QR450,000.

Meanwhile the total value of real estate sales contracts during the 41st week of 2026, from October 4 to 10, reached QR458m, down 14 percent week over week and 28.1 percent year over year.

A total of 111 sales contracts were recorded. By property type, villas accounted for the largest share of sales, valued at QR221m, or 48.3 percent of the total. Vacant land followed at QR121.2m, or 26.5 percent, while residential apartments accounted for QR37.7m, or 8.2 percent. Other property types totaled QR78m, or 17 percent.

There were 27 mortgage contracts during the week, with a combined value of QR114.56m.

Qatar's robust and resilient economy has been growing steadily. The real estate market offers several opportunities for residents and investors

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