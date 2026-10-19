QNB Group Supports 6Th World Conference On International Arbitration As Strategic Sponsor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced its participation as a Strategic sponsor for the 6th World Conference on International Arbitration taking place on 3–4 November 2026 at Fairmont Doha under the theme“Alternative Dispute Resolution in a Changing World: From Judicial Oversight to Artificial Intelligence.”

On this occasion, Dr. Sheikh Thani bin Ali Al-Thani, Conference President, expressed his appreciation to QNB Group for supporting the conference, commending the Group's role in supporting initiatives and events that contribute to developing the business environment and raising awareness of the importance of ADR.

He noted that the 6th World Conference on International Arbitration will address a range of key issues related to the future of international arbitration and alternative dispute resolution. He also expressed his gratitude to all the sponsors and supporting entities for their contributions to the conference.

Commenting on the partnership, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Corporate and Institutional Banking, QNB Group said:“At QNB, we believe in the vital role of arbitration in fostering confidence, transparency, and a trusted business environment. Through this partnership, we reaffirm our dedication to supporting platforms that encourage knowledge exchange, international collaboration, and sustainable economic growth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

QNB Group's participation reflects its commitment to supporting initiatives that support economic diversification and foreign investment by strengthening alternative dispute resolution (ADR)-specifically arbitration and mediation, positioning Qatar as a leading regional and international legal hub.

It also aligns with the Group's keenness to promote a stable and attractive business and investment environment, as well as strengthening the role of legal and arbitration institutions in establishing an integrated ecosystem that fosters sustainable economic growth, in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.