Ahlibank Launches 'Pink For A Reason' Campaign For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank has launched its“Pink for a Reason” campaign in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, aiming to raise awareness of the importance of early detection and encourage individuals to prioritise their health.

The campaign reflects Ahlibank's ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to supporting community initiatives that promote health awareness and a culture of prevention. By engaging employees and sharing educational content across its digital platforms, the Bank aims to encourage healthy practices and highlight the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes.

Commenting on the campaign, Sara Ahmed Fakhro, Head of Human Resources at Ahlibank, said:“At Ahlibank, we believe that caring for the health and well-being of our employees and the wider community is a shared responsibility, and that awareness plays a fundamental role in prevention and early detection. Through our 'Pink for a Reason' campaign, we aim to turn awareness into meaningful action by encouraging individuals to prioritise their health and undergo appropriate regular screenings. We are equally committed to fostering a positive culture of health and well-being, both within and beyond the workplace, recognising that even small initiatives can make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and their families.”

As part of the campaign, Ahlibank will share a series of educational and awareness materials across its social media platforms throughout October, delivering important health messages and encouraging the community to adopt healthy habits while emphasising the importance of prevention and early detection.