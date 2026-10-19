QSE Index Opens 0.15% Lower
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index fell 12.68 points, or 0.15%, to 8,620 points at the opening of trading on Monday, as losses in four sectors outweighed gains in three others.
Transportation stocks led the decliners, with the sector falling 1.77%, followed by Real Estate (-0.96%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.91%), and Insurance (-0.73%).
On the other hand, Telecoms gained 0.46%, Banks and Financial Services rose 0.34%, and Industrials edged up 0.10%.
By 10am, turnover reached QR 29.2 million, with 59.409 million shares traded in 4,636 transactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment