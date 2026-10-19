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QSE Index Opens 0.15% Lower

QSE Index Opens 0.15% Lower


Date: 2026-10-19 04:41:54

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index fell 12.68 points, or 0.15%, to 8,620 points at the opening of trading on Monday, as losses in four sectors outweighed gains in three others.

Transportation stocks led the decliners, with the sector falling 1.77%, followed by Real Estate (-0.96%), Consumer Goods and Services (-0.91%), and Insurance (-0.73%).

On the other hand, Telecoms gained 0.46%, Banks and Financial Services rose 0.34%, and Industrials edged up 0.10%.

By 10am, turnover reached QR 29.2 million, with 59.409 million shares traded in 4,636 transactions.

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The Peninsula

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