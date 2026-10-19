Madueke’s 80th-Minute Winner Lifts Arsenal Past Forest 1-0
(MENAFN) Substitute Noni Madueke struck in the 80th minute Sunday to give Arsenal a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest in matchday seven of the English Premier League, ending a sluggish away display with a decisive goal.
Arsenal controlled the ball for most of the first half but could not unlock Forest’s well-organized defense. Neither team put a shot on target before the interval.
Dan Ndoye gave the hosts an early scare in the 19th minute, and Murillo then headed a corner narrowly wide. In the 37th minute, Kai Havertz had a chance for the visitors but sent Declan Rice’s free-kick over the crossbar.
Mikel Arteta replaced Eberechi Eze with Madueke at halftime, yet the Gunners remained out of rhythm, and Forest came out the sharper side after the break.
Rice squandered Arsenal’s best opening in the 72nd minute. Set up by Jurrien Timber, he fired over the bar from inside the penalty area.
The visitors then turned up the pressure. In the 80th minute, Madueke dribbled past Daniel Munoz, and his right-footed shot took a deflection off Jair Cunha and beat goalkeeper Matz Sels.
Forest nearly pulled level in stoppage time. Murillo sent a shot narrowly over the crossbar, and Ezri Konsa then made a vital last-ditch tackle to deny Liam Delap in a one-on-one with goalkeeper David Raya.
Madueke’s goal was Arsenal’s only shot on target all afternoon, but it was enough for the defending champions to hold on.
The result moves Arsenal up to second place on 18 points, three behind leaders Manchester City. Forest stay in 18th, inside the relegation zone, on five points.
Arsenal controlled the ball for most of the first half but could not unlock Forest’s well-organized defense. Neither team put a shot on target before the interval.
Dan Ndoye gave the hosts an early scare in the 19th minute, and Murillo then headed a corner narrowly wide. In the 37th minute, Kai Havertz had a chance for the visitors but sent Declan Rice’s free-kick over the crossbar.
Mikel Arteta replaced Eberechi Eze with Madueke at halftime, yet the Gunners remained out of rhythm, and Forest came out the sharper side after the break.
Rice squandered Arsenal’s best opening in the 72nd minute. Set up by Jurrien Timber, he fired over the bar from inside the penalty area.
The visitors then turned up the pressure. In the 80th minute, Madueke dribbled past Daniel Munoz, and his right-footed shot took a deflection off Jair Cunha and beat goalkeeper Matz Sels.
Forest nearly pulled level in stoppage time. Murillo sent a shot narrowly over the crossbar, and Ezri Konsa then made a vital last-ditch tackle to deny Liam Delap in a one-on-one with goalkeeper David Raya.
Madueke’s goal was Arsenal’s only shot on target all afternoon, but it was enough for the defending champions to hold on.
The result moves Arsenal up to second place on 18 points, three behind leaders Manchester City. Forest stay in 18th, inside the relegation zone, on five points.
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