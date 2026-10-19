Bahrain, Russia Emphasize Coordination to Strengthen Regional Security
(MENAFN) Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov underscored the need for closer coordination to strengthen regional security and safeguard maritime routes and international trade during talks on Sunday.
The meeting took place as the Bahraini king received Lavrov, who arrived in the Gulf kingdom on Saturday to participate in the ninth joint ministerial meeting under the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia.
According to reports, the discussions also involved an "exchange of views on key regional and international issues and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region."
Both sides reviewed their bilateral relationship, with King Hamad highlighting their "mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors in line with the aspirations of both countries and peoples."
Lavrov expressed gratitude to the king for his warm reception and efforts to deepen relations between the two countries, according to reports.
The talks took place amid continuing tensions between Iran and the United States over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments.
Maritime activity through the strategic waterway has faced severe disruption since the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.
The meeting took place as the Bahraini king received Lavrov, who arrived in the Gulf kingdom on Saturday to participate in the ninth joint ministerial meeting under the strategic dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia.
According to reports, the discussions also involved an "exchange of views on key regional and international issues and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and peace in the region."
Both sides reviewed their bilateral relationship, with King Hamad highlighting their "mutual commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors in line with the aspirations of both countries and peoples."
Lavrov expressed gratitude to the king for his warm reception and efforts to deepen relations between the two countries, according to reports.
The talks took place amid continuing tensions between Iran and the United States over freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments.
Maritime activity through the strategic waterway has faced severe disruption since the United States and Israel launched attacks against Iran on Feb. 28.
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