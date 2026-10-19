Saudi Defense Chief Meets UAE Leaders as Regional Tensions Surge
(MENAFN) Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, held talks in Abu Dhabi on Sunday with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the region’s fast-moving developments.
Writing on US social media platform X, the minister said “we affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between our two brotherly countries” and that the two sides also addressed “developments in the regional situation and ways to enhance cooperation and joint Gulf action.”
Khalid bin Salman also sat down with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the minister, that meeting centered on the need for sustained coordination “on issues of mutual concern and ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability,” he added.
The UAE’s state news agency, identified here as an official national news agency, reported that the two sides “exchanged views on regional developments with the aim of contributing to strengthening security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region.”
The talks come as instability across the Middle East deepens, driven by the Iran war and renewed fighting in Yemen. There, Houthi rebels have struck Saudi energy and aviation sites, airports among them. Saudi Arabia has headed an Arab coalition against the group since 2015, after the Houthis seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other areas in 2014.
The UAE formally pulled out of Yemen in 2020. It announced in December 2025 that it was ending its remaining military presence there.
Writing on US social media platform X, the minister said “we affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between our two brotherly countries” and that the two sides also addressed “developments in the regional situation and ways to enhance cooperation and joint Gulf action.”
Khalid bin Salman also sat down with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to the minister, that meeting centered on the need for sustained coordination “on issues of mutual concern and ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability,” he added.
The UAE’s state news agency, identified here as an official national news agency, reported that the two sides “exchanged views on regional developments with the aim of contributing to strengthening security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region.”
The talks come as instability across the Middle East deepens, driven by the Iran war and renewed fighting in Yemen. There, Houthi rebels have struck Saudi energy and aviation sites, airports among them. Saudi Arabia has headed an Arab coalition against the group since 2015, after the Houthis seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa and other areas in 2014.
The UAE formally pulled out of Yemen in 2020. It announced in December 2025 that it was ending its remaining military presence there.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment