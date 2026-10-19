Thailand's Corporate Leaders Face A New Business Test: Growth With Responsibility
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Corporate leadership is measured by how businesses compete while managing environmental responsibilities, developing people and building resilience.
Thai companies demonstrated this at the 13th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026, held on 15 and 16 October at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur.
The theme,“Beyond Business”, reflects a broader definition of corporate excellence, combining commercial performance with responsible leadership and lasting value creation.
For MORS Group, the organisation behind ACES, Thailand's businesses demonstrate how industrial strength, innovation and operational expertise can create economic and societal value.
DHL Supply Chain Thailand was named ACES Enterprise of the Year and recognised among Top Green Companies in Asia. Its CEO, Steve Walker, received recognition under Asia's Most Inspiring Executives.
The company's recognition highlights the role of responsible logistics in supporting business growth and environmental progress.
The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce was recognised among Premier Educational Institutions in Asia and received the Nation Builder Award. Its president, Assoc. Prof. Thanavath Phonvichai, Ph.D., also received the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award.
Practika Co., Ltd. received the Inspiring Workplaces in Asia award after being recognised under Responsible SMEs in Asia in 2025. Its return highlights continued progress in workplace development and responsible business practices.
Together, these honourees reflect the different ways Thai organisations are contributing to responsible business and leadership.
“Thailand's corporate landscape offers compelling examples of how commercial performance, innovation and responsible leadership can work together,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of MORS Group.
MORS Group is building its regional role beyond awards through an ecosystem spanning recognition, research, sustainability advisory, strategic communications and technology.
Its platforms include ACES Institute, Aubrens, Beacons and MORS Technologies.
ACES Awards 2026 received 1,238 nominations from 35 countries across 45 industries, reflecting its regional reach.
The wider ambition is to spotlight exemplary business practices across Asia and make responsible leadership a competitive strength.
Thai companies demonstrated this at the 13th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026, held on 15 and 16 October at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur.
The theme,“Beyond Business”, reflects a broader definition of corporate excellence, combining commercial performance with responsible leadership and lasting value creation.
For MORS Group, the organisation behind ACES, Thailand's businesses demonstrate how industrial strength, innovation and operational expertise can create economic and societal value.
DHL Supply Chain Thailand was named ACES Enterprise of the Year and recognised among Top Green Companies in Asia. Its CEO, Steve Walker, received recognition under Asia's Most Inspiring Executives.
The company's recognition highlights the role of responsible logistics in supporting business growth and environmental progress.
The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce was recognised among Premier Educational Institutions in Asia and received the Nation Builder Award. Its president, Assoc. Prof. Thanavath Phonvichai, Ph.D., also received the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award.
Practika Co., Ltd. received the Inspiring Workplaces in Asia award after being recognised under Responsible SMEs in Asia in 2025. Its return highlights continued progress in workplace development and responsible business practices.
Together, these honourees reflect the different ways Thai organisations are contributing to responsible business and leadership.
“Thailand's corporate landscape offers compelling examples of how commercial performance, innovation and responsible leadership can work together,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of MORS Group.
MORS Group is building its regional role beyond awards through an ecosystem spanning recognition, research, sustainability advisory, strategic communications and technology.
Its platforms include ACES Institute, Aubrens, Beacons and MORS Technologies.
ACES Awards 2026 received 1,238 nominations from 35 countries across 45 industries, reflecting its regional reach.
The wider ambition is to spotlight exemplary business practices across Asia and make responsible leadership a competitive strength.
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