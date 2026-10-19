Beyond The Boardroom: Philippine Companies Are Being Challenged To Prove Their Impact
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden> KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Corporate success goes beyond business results. Sustaining performance, developing people and creating community benefits present a bigger test.
Philippine organisations demonstrated this at the 13th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026, held on 15 and 16 October at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur.
Under the theme“Beyond Business”, the awards recognised leadership combining commercial achievement with people development, innovation and societal impact.
For MORS Group, the organisation behind ACES, the Philippines offered compelling examples of sustained excellence and businesses addressing wider community needs.
Globe Telecom received its eighth workplace recognition and sixth Industry Champions of the Year award at ACES in 2026, demonstrating the importance of consistently upholding standards.
Foundever Philippines Corporation received the Asia's Best Workplace of the Year and Nation Builder Award. Willy Lim was also recognised under Asia's Most Inspiring Executives, highlighting leadership's role in developing people and strengthening organisations.
Meanwhile, acciona Philippines' Light at Home initiative demonstrated how solar energy solutions could improve electricity access in remote communities and create tangible benefits in everyday life.
“The Philippines offers some of our strongest examples of both enduring and emerging corporate leadership,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of MORS Group.
“The achievements of established companies and community-focused initiatives reflect the wider meaning of responsible leadership: sustaining excellence while creating lasting value for people and society.”
MORS Group's ecosystem extends beyond recognition through ACES Institute for research and thought leadership, Aubrens for sustainability advisory, Beacons for strategic communications, and MORS Technologies for digital capabilities.
ACES Awards 2026 received 1,238 nominations from 35 countries across 45 industries.
For MORS Group, corporate excellence depends on how consistently organisations turn achievement into lasting value for people and society.
Philippine organisations demonstrated this at the 13th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026, held on 15 and 16 October at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur.
Under the theme“Beyond Business”, the awards recognised leadership combining commercial achievement with people development, innovation and societal impact.
For MORS Group, the organisation behind ACES, the Philippines offered compelling examples of sustained excellence and businesses addressing wider community needs.
Globe Telecom received its eighth workplace recognition and sixth Industry Champions of the Year award at ACES in 2026, demonstrating the importance of consistently upholding standards.
Foundever Philippines Corporation received the Asia's Best Workplace of the Year and Nation Builder Award. Willy Lim was also recognised under Asia's Most Inspiring Executives, highlighting leadership's role in developing people and strengthening organisations.
Meanwhile, acciona Philippines' Light at Home initiative demonstrated how solar energy solutions could improve electricity access in remote communities and create tangible benefits in everyday life.
“The Philippines offers some of our strongest examples of both enduring and emerging corporate leadership,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of MORS Group.
“The achievements of established companies and community-focused initiatives reflect the wider meaning of responsible leadership: sustaining excellence while creating lasting value for people and society.”
MORS Group's ecosystem extends beyond recognition through ACES Institute for research and thought leadership, Aubrens for sustainability advisory, Beacons for strategic communications, and MORS Technologies for digital capabilities.
ACES Awards 2026 received 1,238 nominations from 35 countries across 45 industries.
For MORS Group, corporate excellence depends on how consistently organisations turn achievement into lasting value for people and society.
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