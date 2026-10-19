Malaysia's Corporate Elite Face A Bigger Challenge: Proving Excellence Beyond The Bottom Line
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Profitability alone is no longer enough to define corporate excellence.
As businesses face rising expectations around sustainability, governance and long-term resilience, Malaysian companies must show not just how successfully they grow, but how responsibly they lead.
That shift defines the 13th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026, which brought together Asian business leaders in Kuala Lumpur on 15 and 16 October.
Under the theme“Beyond Business”, the awards recognise companies combining commercial achievement with responsible leadership, people development and lasting value creation.
For MORS Group, the organisation behind ACES, the ambition extends beyond celebrating winners.
It identifies businesses setting new standards for excellence.
Among Malaysia's honourees, Pacific Inter-Link Sdn Bhd was recognised among Asia's Most Influential Companies in 2024 and 2026.
Its Chairman and Group CEO, Dato' (Dr) Fouad Hayel Saeed Anam, also received the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award.
Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad received Industry Champions of the Year.
YTY Industry Sdn Bhd received the Sustainability Rising Star Award, while Sunway Medical Centre Penang has been recognised among Premier Healthcare Providers in Asia.
“Malaysia continues to demonstrate that corporate competitiveness and responsible leadership can reinforce one another,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of MORS Group.
“The continued recognition of companies across multiple editions underscores the importance of sustaining excellence rather than treating it as a one-off achievement.”
MORS Group is positioning itself beyond awards through an ecosystem spanning recognition, research, sustainability advisory, strategic communications and technology.
Its platforms include ACES Institute, Aubrens, Beacons and MORS Technologies.
The scale of ACES Awards 2026 reflects its regional reach: 1,238 nominations from 35 countries across 45 industries, representing organisations with revenue exceeding US$500 billion and a workforce of more than one million employees.
After recognition, the question is whether the practices that distinguish leading companies can help raise standards across Asia and make responsible leadership a defining feature of business, not an optional extra.
As businesses face rising expectations around sustainability, governance and long-term resilience, Malaysian companies must show not just how successfully they grow, but how responsibly they lead.
That shift defines the 13th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability (ACES) Awards 2026, which brought together Asian business leaders in Kuala Lumpur on 15 and 16 October.
Under the theme“Beyond Business”, the awards recognise companies combining commercial achievement with responsible leadership, people development and lasting value creation.
For MORS Group, the organisation behind ACES, the ambition extends beyond celebrating winners.
It identifies businesses setting new standards for excellence.
Among Malaysia's honourees, Pacific Inter-Link Sdn Bhd was recognised among Asia's Most Influential Companies in 2024 and 2026.
Its Chairman and Group CEO, Dato' (Dr) Fouad Hayel Saeed Anam, also received the Outstanding Leaders in Asia award.
Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad received Industry Champions of the Year.
YTY Industry Sdn Bhd received the Sustainability Rising Star Award, while Sunway Medical Centre Penang has been recognised among Premier Healthcare Providers in Asia.
“Malaysia continues to demonstrate that corporate competitiveness and responsible leadership can reinforce one another,” said Dr Shanggari Balakrishnan, chief executive officer of MORS Group.
“The continued recognition of companies across multiple editions underscores the importance of sustaining excellence rather than treating it as a one-off achievement.”
MORS Group is positioning itself beyond awards through an ecosystem spanning recognition, research, sustainability advisory, strategic communications and technology.
Its platforms include ACES Institute, Aubrens, Beacons and MORS Technologies.
The scale of ACES Awards 2026 reflects its regional reach: 1,238 nominations from 35 countries across 45 industries, representing organisations with revenue exceeding US$500 billion and a workforce of more than one million employees.
After recognition, the question is whether the practices that distinguish leading companies can help raise standards across Asia and make responsible leadership a defining feature of business, not an optional extra.
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