Calibr8 Systems' David Lim Recognized As Leading Technopreneur In Asia At ACES Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden> Recognizing Visionary Technology Leadership
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Calibr8 Systems Founder and Chief Vision Officer, David Honorio Lim III, has been recognized with the Leading Technopreneur in Asia Award at the prestigious ACES Awards 2026, one of the region's most respected platforms for recognizing leadership and business excellence.
David was honored by the ACES Council for building Calibr8 Systems into a technology-driven enterprise guided by entrepreneurial conviction, industry relevance, and scalable business ambition. His leadership reflects the qualities of a modern technopreneur, combining innovation, strategic foresight, and practical execution to address the evolving needs of industries navigating digital transformation.
A Career Built on Technology and Industrial Innovation
With more than 25 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), David has built a career at the intersection of industrial operations and emerging technologies. His background in business development, solution architecture, and process engineering has enabled him to work across diverse enterprise platforms and technologies, including solutions from OSIsoft, Cisco, Microsoft, HP, and other leading technology providers.
Building Calibr8 Systems into a Global Technology Partner
David co-founded Calibr8 Systems with a vision of powering a sustainable world with data. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a Philippine-based technology firm into a global organization with presence in Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, and continues to expand to other international markets.
Calibr8 serves asset-intensive industries such as energy, water, and manufacturing, delivering end-to-end solutions that unify fragmented systems and transform industrial data into actionable insights. By enabling real-time visibility across operations, the company helps organizations maximize asset performance, reduce operational costs, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.
Beyond operational performance, David has championed the use of technology as an enabler of sustainability. Under his leadership, Calibr8 helps organizations leverage real-time operational data to improve energy efficiency, optimize resource utilization, reduce waste, and strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure. By empowering industries to make better decisions through trusted data, Calibr8 supports the transition toward more sustainable and future-ready operations.
Driving Philippine Innovation onto the Global Stage
David's recognition at the ACES Awards 2026 highlights not only his entrepreneurial achievements but also the growing impact of Philippine-born innovation on the regional and global technology landscape. The award reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication of the entire Calibr8 team. Together, they remain committed to helping industries build smarter, more sustainable operations through technology and data-driven decision-making.
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – Calibr8 Systems Founder and Chief Vision Officer, David Honorio Lim III, has been recognized with the Leading Technopreneur in Asia Award at the prestigious ACES Awards 2026, one of the region's most respected platforms for recognizing leadership and business excellence.
David was honored by the ACES Council for building Calibr8 Systems into a technology-driven enterprise guided by entrepreneurial conviction, industry relevance, and scalable business ambition. His leadership reflects the qualities of a modern technopreneur, combining innovation, strategic foresight, and practical execution to address the evolving needs of industries navigating digital transformation.
A Career Built on Technology and Industrial Innovation
With more than 25 years of experience in Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), David has built a career at the intersection of industrial operations and emerging technologies. His background in business development, solution architecture, and process engineering has enabled him to work across diverse enterprise platforms and technologies, including solutions from OSIsoft, Cisco, Microsoft, HP, and other leading technology providers.
Building Calibr8 Systems into a Global Technology Partner
David co-founded Calibr8 Systems with a vision of powering a sustainable world with data. Under his leadership, the company has grown from a Philippine-based technology firm into a global organization with presence in Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, and continues to expand to other international markets.
Calibr8 serves asset-intensive industries such as energy, water, and manufacturing, delivering end-to-end solutions that unify fragmented systems and transform industrial data into actionable insights. By enabling real-time visibility across operations, the company helps organizations maximize asset performance, reduce operational costs, and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives.
Beyond operational performance, David has championed the use of technology as an enabler of sustainability. Under his leadership, Calibr8 helps organizations leverage real-time operational data to improve energy efficiency, optimize resource utilization, reduce waste, and strengthen the resilience of critical infrastructure. By empowering industries to make better decisions through trusted data, Calibr8 supports the transition toward more sustainable and future-ready operations.
Driving Philippine Innovation onto the Global Stage
David's recognition at the ACES Awards 2026 highlights not only his entrepreneurial achievements but also the growing impact of Philippine-born innovation on the regional and global technology landscape. The award reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication of the entire Calibr8 team. Together, they remain committed to helping industries build smarter, more sustainable operations through technology and data-driven decision-making.
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