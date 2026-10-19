UTCC Wins Three Prestigious Awards From ACES Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce received three distinguished awards for educational excellence, national contribution, and leadership. BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has been conferred awards in three categories at the ACES (Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability) Awards 2026: Premier Educational Institutions in Asia, Nation Builder Award, and Outstanding Leaders in Asia, the last of which was granted to President, Assoc. Prof. Thanavath Phonvichai, Ph.D. The awards will be presented at the ACES awarding ceremony on 15–16 October 2026 at the Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The awards affirm UTCC's position as a top private university in ASEAN and the best private university in Thailand. UTCC welcomes students from around the globe to study in Thailand, integrating academic learning with real-world business practice. Located in the heart of Bangkok, the campus places students at the center of Thailand's economic activity, providing valuable exposure to industry leaders, businesses, and professional opportunities.
Operating under its“AI University, Practice University, Happy University, and International University” framework, UTCC has the highest rate of Google-certified faculty in Generative AI in Thailand and has maintained the Apple Distinguished School status for 15 consecutive years. With 92% of graduates employed within a year, the university pairs digital capability with strong career outcomes and ranks among Thailand's most internationally diverse campuses.
Under the leadership of Assoc. Prof. Thanavath Phonvichai, Ph.D., UTCC has reached its highest student enrollment in 19 years and its strongest financial performance in over 6 decades. As the founder of the university's Center for Economic and Business Forecasting (CEBF), he is among Thailand's most widely cited voices on the economy.
The Nation Builder Award recognizes UTCC's contribution to national development focusing on the RIECE Thailand, a peer-reviewed early-childhood programme supporting rural communities.
“These honours belong to our students, faculty, and the wider Thai Chamber of Commerce community,” said Assoc. Prof. Thanavath Phonvichai, Ph.D., President of UTCC.“They affirm our belief that combining academic excellence with hands-on practice can prepare future-ready graduates while helping to build a stronger nation.”
The awards affirm UTCC's position as a top private university in ASEAN and the best private university in Thailand. UTCC welcomes students from around the globe to study in Thailand, integrating academic learning with real-world business practice. Located in the heart of Bangkok, the campus places students at the center of Thailand's economic activity, providing valuable exposure to industry leaders, businesses, and professional opportunities.
Operating under its“AI University, Practice University, Happy University, and International University” framework, UTCC has the highest rate of Google-certified faculty in Generative AI in Thailand and has maintained the Apple Distinguished School status for 15 consecutive years. With 92% of graduates employed within a year, the university pairs digital capability with strong career outcomes and ranks among Thailand's most internationally diverse campuses.
Under the leadership of Assoc. Prof. Thanavath Phonvichai, Ph.D., UTCC has reached its highest student enrollment in 19 years and its strongest financial performance in over 6 decades. As the founder of the university's Center for Economic and Business Forecasting (CEBF), he is among Thailand's most widely cited voices on the economy.
The Nation Builder Award recognizes UTCC's contribution to national development focusing on the RIECE Thailand, a peer-reviewed early-childhood programme supporting rural communities.
“These honours belong to our students, faculty, and the wider Thai Chamber of Commerce community,” said Assoc. Prof. Thanavath Phonvichai, Ph.D., President of UTCC.“They affirm our belief that combining academic excellence with hands-on practice can prepare future-ready graduates while helping to build a stronger nation.”
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