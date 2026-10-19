US Threatens Countermeasures Over EU Satellite Spectrum Plan
(MENAFN) The US ambassador to the European Union has warned that European businesses could face “devastating” consequences in the American market if the bloc advances a plan to reserve a significant portion of a satellite-to-smartphone spectrum band for European operators, potentially restricting access for US companies such as SpaceX and Amazon.
In an interview published Sunday, Andrew Puzder cautioned that European firms “should be wary” of possible US retaliation, warning that the impact could be “very devastating” given the scale of the American market.
The disagreement concerns a European Commission proposal to allocate part of the radio spectrum that enables smartphones to connect directly to satellites for use by European operators.
If implemented, the plan could restrict opportunities for foreign providers, including SpaceX, the company behind the Starlink satellite network.
SpaceX has opposed the proposed changes, arguing that they could weaken connectivity in Ukraine, where Starlink has been central to civilian and military communications since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Puzder recognized Europe’s authority to safeguard sensitive government information but argued that legislation should not be designed to put American companies at a competitive disadvantage.
“If the purpose is to make the United States less competitive, I think that that’s not a legitimate goal of this kind of legislation,” he said.
In an interview published Sunday, Andrew Puzder cautioned that European firms “should be wary” of possible US retaliation, warning that the impact could be “very devastating” given the scale of the American market.
The disagreement concerns a European Commission proposal to allocate part of the radio spectrum that enables smartphones to connect directly to satellites for use by European operators.
If implemented, the plan could restrict opportunities for foreign providers, including SpaceX, the company behind the Starlink satellite network.
SpaceX has opposed the proposed changes, arguing that they could weaken connectivity in Ukraine, where Starlink has been central to civilian and military communications since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Puzder recognized Europe’s authority to safeguard sensitive government information but argued that legislation should not be designed to put American companies at a competitive disadvantage.
“If the purpose is to make the United States less competitive, I think that that’s not a legitimate goal of this kind of legislation,” he said.
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