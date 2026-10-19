Trump Shelves New Russia Sanctions to Protect Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Donald Trump put new punitive measures against Russia on hold Sunday, warning that signing the order now could jeopardize efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote: “My decision on Russia is a very simple one,” and said he is mediating between Moscow and Kyiv. He said he would not take a step that might “drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table.”
Trump said the talks are producing “great progress,” including ongoing “hostage negotiations.” He offered no specifics on the negotiations and did not say which hostages he meant. He added that he could sign the order later, or “any time” he chose.
The announcement lands amid growing controversy over his administration’s decision to delay new sanctions and tariffs aimed at Russia and at countries that buy Russian energy. The package, approved by Congress, targets Russian officials, banks and energy traders. It also opens the door to steep tariffs on nations that keep importing Russian oil and gas.
Trump gave a second reason for holding back: Moscow’s limited backing of Tehran. “Russia is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way,” he said.
He also launched a sharp attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Kyiv’s strikes on Russian oil and diesel refineries. According to Trump, Zelenskyy is hitting Russian diesel facilities while aware the attacks are “seriously hurting the world diesel markets,” including in the United States.
The president said American farmers, ranchers and businesses are absorbing higher fuel costs, while Russia keeps shipping “millions of barrels” of diesel to global buyers at low prices.
“Zelenskyy doesn’t care,” Trump said, accusing the Ukrainian leader of showing no real interest in ending the fighting.
He claimed Zelenskyy could have secured a better deal two years ago, and said Ukraine is now in ruins, has surrendered a large amount of territory and has suffered heavy casualties. “I WANT THIS WAR END!” he added.
Trump’s handling of Russia has drawn fire from Kyiv and from lawmakers in both major US parties. Critics point to the postponed sanctions and to Washington’s decision to allow imports of Russian diesel.
Zelenskyy has countered that easing pressure on Moscow will embolden Russia to prolong the war rather than end it.
Ukraine defends its refinery strikes as retaliation for Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, and as a way to shrink the revenue funding Moscow’s military campaign. Trump has repeatedly urged Kyiv to stop targeting Russian refineries, arguing the strikes are pushing global energy prices higher.
In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote: “My decision on Russia is a very simple one,” and said he is mediating between Moscow and Kyiv. He said he would not take a step that might “drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table.”
Trump said the talks are producing “great progress,” including ongoing “hostage negotiations.” He offered no specifics on the negotiations and did not say which hostages he meant. He added that he could sign the order later, or “any time” he chose.
The announcement lands amid growing controversy over his administration’s decision to delay new sanctions and tariffs aimed at Russia and at countries that buy Russian energy. The package, approved by Congress, targets Russian officials, banks and energy traders. It also opens the door to steep tariffs on nations that keep importing Russian oil and gas.
Trump gave a second reason for holding back: Moscow’s limited backing of Tehran. “Russia is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way,” he said.
He also launched a sharp attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Kyiv’s strikes on Russian oil and diesel refineries. According to Trump, Zelenskyy is hitting Russian diesel facilities while aware the attacks are “seriously hurting the world diesel markets,” including in the United States.
The president said American farmers, ranchers and businesses are absorbing higher fuel costs, while Russia keeps shipping “millions of barrels” of diesel to global buyers at low prices.
“Zelenskyy doesn’t care,” Trump said, accusing the Ukrainian leader of showing no real interest in ending the fighting.
He claimed Zelenskyy could have secured a better deal two years ago, and said Ukraine is now in ruins, has surrendered a large amount of territory and has suffered heavy casualties. “I WANT THIS WAR END!” he added.
Trump’s handling of Russia has drawn fire from Kyiv and from lawmakers in both major US parties. Critics point to the postponed sanctions and to Washington’s decision to allow imports of Russian diesel.
Zelenskyy has countered that easing pressure on Moscow will embolden Russia to prolong the war rather than end it.
Ukraine defends its refinery strikes as retaliation for Russia’s continuing attacks on Ukrainian power facilities, and as a way to shrink the revenue funding Moscow’s military campaign. Trump has repeatedly urged Kyiv to stop targeting Russian refineries, arguing the strikes are pushing global energy prices higher.
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