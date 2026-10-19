Macron Allows French Prefects to Ban Protests to Restore Public Order
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron called for the restoration of public order and calm on Sunday, saying regional prefects could prohibit certain demonstrations following widespread unrest across the country.
Speaking from the Elysee Palace in Paris, Macron addressed the nation after large demonstrations on Saturday, organized by the Yellow Vest movement with support from student and trade unions, escalated into violence and extensive damage in several cities.
“My fellow citizens, I am addressing you this evening at an extremely serious moment,” he said.
"Yesterday, Saturday, Oct. 17, extremist far-left groups, together with numerous criminals who contributed to their activities, unleashed uncontrolled violence in our cities," Macron said.
The president urged political parties and trade unions to condemn the violence clearly and without reservation.
He also said prefects had the authority to introduce measures, including banning specific demonstrations, when necessary to protect public safety and prevent further unrest.
“The country needs order and calm, not an escalation of tensions,” Macron said, pointing to reports of looted shops and attacks on commercial premises, public facilities and municipal buildings.
Speaking from the Elysee Palace in Paris, Macron addressed the nation after large demonstrations on Saturday, organized by the Yellow Vest movement with support from student and trade unions, escalated into violence and extensive damage in several cities.
“My fellow citizens, I am addressing you this evening at an extremely serious moment,” he said.
"Yesterday, Saturday, Oct. 17, extremist far-left groups, together with numerous criminals who contributed to their activities, unleashed uncontrolled violence in our cities," Macron said.
The president urged political parties and trade unions to condemn the violence clearly and without reservation.
He also said prefects had the authority to introduce measures, including banning specific demonstrations, when necessary to protect public safety and prevent further unrest.
“The country needs order and calm, not an escalation of tensions,” Macron said, pointing to reports of looted shops and attacks on commercial premises, public facilities and municipal buildings.
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