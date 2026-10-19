UNFPA Hails Qatar's Progress In Linking Population Trends With Development

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has made significant progress in integrating population dynamics into its economic and social development, with advances in healthcare, education, gender equality, and women's workforce participation, a UN official said.

Jocelyn Fenard, representative of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) GCC Office, made the remarks on the sidelines of Qatar National Population Day 2026, hosted by the National Planning Council in partnership with UNFPA, the Permanent Population Committee and the Ministry of Public Health.

He underlined Qatar's remarkable progress over recent decades in understanding population dynamics and integrating them into economic planning, noting the country's development across several key sectors.

Fenard said the annual observance provided an important platform for substantive discussions on population issues, adding that the UNFPA had supported and participated in Qatar's National Population Day for several years.

“For us, it is a very important event,” he said, describing the UNFPA as a strong supporter of the initiative.

Fenard said that the UNFPA works in more than 150 countries across development and humanitarian settings, focusing on public health and population-related issues.

In Qatar and across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), the organisation works with governments to advance progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas linked to population change and the lives of women and girls.

He highlighted improvements in healthcare, education and social protection, along with progress in gender equality and women's integration into the labour force, as key aspects of Qatar's development.

His remarks underline the importance of understanding population trends not only as demographic indicators, but also as factors that influence economic planning, public services and social development.

Population dynamics can shape the demand for healthcare and education, workforce participation and the policies needed to support changing societal needs. Integrating these considerations into national planning is therefore essential to sustainable, long-term development.

Qatar National Population Day offers an opportunity to focus on these issues and strengthen dialogue between national institutions and international partners.

Fenard's comments also highlighted the value of continued co-operation between Qatar and the UNFPA in supporting development priorities and advancing the SDGs, with particular attention to population-related challenges and opportunities affecting women and girls.

UNFPA Social Development Qatar National Population Day 2026