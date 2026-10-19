Ministers Council General Secretariat Announces Project To Upgrade Major Digital Infrastructure

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers has launched a project to upgrade its digital infrastructure, aiming to optimise system efficiency, advance digital transformation, and strengthen technical readiness and operational resilience.

The project was announced during a contract-signing ceremony between the General Secretariat and Qatar Detamation Systems (QDS) at the General Secretariat's headquarters, attended by HE the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali al-Mohannadi.

The contract was signed by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Hamad bin Ahmed al-Muhannadi, and Abdulrahman al-Darwish, CEO of Al Darwish United Group, which owns QDS, in the presence of senior General Secretariat officials.

The project aims to establish a state-of-the-art, integrated technology infrastructure that strengthens system security and data protection. It focuses on four key areas: upgrading digital infrastructure, bolstering business continuity, enhancing the security of applications and online platforms, and strengthening data protection in line with leading international standards and best practices.

Director of the Information Systems Department at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Alshayma Ahmed Almalki, stressed that the project goes beyond technical upgrades, laying the groundwork for advanced digital capabilities that meet evolving institutional needs.

She highlighted that it will also provide greater flexibility in adopting cutting-edge technologies and solutions, enhancing the General Secretariat's ability to adapt to rapid changes across government operations.

Almalki further explained that investment in digital infrastructure is a cornerstone of long-term institutional development, noting that the project will establish a scalable, upgradeable technology ecosystem capable of accommodating future requirements and supporting continuous improvements in work processes.

She added that the project's strategic value lies in translating this investment into tangible gains in operational efficiency, enabling departments to perform their duties more effectively and ensuring that technological advancements align with institutional priorities.

Overall, the project reflects the General Secretariat's commitment to advancing digital transformation through secure, flexible technology infrastructure that supports sustainable institutional development.

It also marks a significant step toward an integrated digital workplace that accelerates service delivery and strengthens data-driven decision-making, in line with Qatar's vision of an advanced, innovative digital government.

General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers digital infrastructure