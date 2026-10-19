Rubio Expresses Interest In Visiting Kazakhstan After G20 Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed interest in paying a full-fledged visit to Kazakhstan shortly after the G20 summit, the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Rubio made the statement during a meeting with Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi in Samarkand on October 19.

The two foreign ministers discussed prospects for further developing the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States, focusing on strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The sides noted positive momentum in bilateral relations and confirmed their mutual interest in expanding practical cooperation, increasing trade turnover and implementing joint investment projects.

Particular attention was paid to implementing agreements reached at the highest level, including those made following the November 2025 meeting between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and US President Donald Trump.

Tileuberdi emphasized the importance of strengthening business ties, attracting US investment and advanced technologies, and developing cooperation in energy, critical minerals, digitalization, transport and logistics.

"The parties also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit in Miami. In addition, M. Rubio confirmed his interest in making a full-fledged visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan soon after the G20 Summit," the ministry said.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States and achieving concrete practical results.

Rubio is visiting Uzbekistan to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers in the C5+1 format, which brings together the United States and five Central Asian countries. The meeting in Samarkand will focus on how strategic cooperation within this framework can contribute to a more peaceful future and prosperity for the United States and Central Asian countries.