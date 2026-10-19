Tajikistan Hosts SCO Transport And Logistics Expo For Bloc's 25Th Year

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The international exhibition "SCO Transport and Logistics", dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is being held in Dushanbe on October 19–20.

According to the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, the exhibition aims to showcase the potential of SCO member states in transport, logistics, automotive manufacturing, transport infrastructure development, and modern logistics technologies.

As part of the event, a meeting of the SCO Business Council Working Group on Transport, Logistics and Agriculture will be held.

Representatives of relevant ministries, leading experts, and executives of logistics companies will discuss the creation of seamless logistics routes across the SCO region.

The exhibition is intended to strengthen practical cooperation among SCO member states, expand business contacts between relevant government agencies and the business community, and promote joint initiatives in the transport and logistics sector.

Companies from SCO member states, as well as partner countries and observer states, have been invited to participate.

The exhibition coincides with the meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO member states and the organization's Working Group on Transport and Logistics, scheduled to take place in Dushanbe on October 19-20.

Meanwhile, on September 1, 2026, the SCO summit in Bishkek approved an Action Plan for the Development of Ports and Logistics Centers in SCO Member States for 2026–2030. Pakistan took over the SCO chairmanship from Kyrgyzstan for 2026–2027.