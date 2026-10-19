Uzbekistan, OIC Discuss Expanding Cooperation At Baghdad Ministerial Meet

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have discussed strengthening cooperation and advancing joint initiatives during a meeting between Uzbekistan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Bakhromjon Aloyev and OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Baghdad on October 18.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's MFA, following a meeting on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to the Ministry, the discussions focused on bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and the OIC, prospects for expanding cooperation and promoting joint initiatives within the organization.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on current regional and international issues and priority areas for multilateral cooperation.

The OIC is an intergovernmental organization comprising 57 member states across four continents. Established in 1969, it aims to promote solidarity and cooperation among its members and coordinate their positions on issues of common concern. Its agenda covers political, economic, social, cultural, scientific and humanitarian cooperation.

The organization also works to support the rights of Muslim communities, address humanitarian challenges and promote cooperation among its member states through diplomatic and multilateral mechanisms.

The 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Baghdad on October 17–18, 2026, bringing together representatives of member states to discuss international and regional challenges and strengthen cooperation.

Uzbekistan's meeting with the secretary-general provided an opportunity to review its engagement with the organization and discuss ways to advance shared priorities through the OIC framework.