Overseas Forum Of International Congress Of Luobing Theory Opens In Singapore, Helping Advance The Internationalization Of Traditional Chinese Medicine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Overseas Forum of the International Congress of Luobing Theory

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 17, the 2026 Annual Academic Conference of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies Specialty Committee of Luobing and the Overseas Forum of the 22nd International Congress of Luobing Theory opened in Singapore. Under the theme "Inherit, Innovate, Open, Integrate," leading industry experts, professors, and researchers from around the world gathered at the event to share the latest research findings on Luobing theory. The congress aims to build a bridge for deepening international cooperation and promoting academic exchange, and to advance the high-quality development and internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.

Pan Ping, Deputy Secretary-General of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies (WFCMS), said in his remarks that since its establishment in 2012, the Luobing Specialty Committee of the WFCMS, under the leadership of Wu Yiling, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and through the joint efforts of its council members, has advanced the comprehensive development of the Luobing discipline. The International Congress of Luobing Theory has been successfully held 22 times and has exerted wide influence, serving as an important platform for promoting academic exchanges on Luobing theory and innovative collaboration between Chinese and Western medicine.

The vitality of traditional Chinese medicine lies in inheritance and innovation. Thanks to the efforts of the expert team represented by Academician Wu Yiling, Luobing theory has yielded fruitful results in theoretical innovation, translation of research outcomes, standardization, and internationalization. Pan Ping said that the Overseas Forum of the International Congress of Luobing Theory has been successfully held twice, in Thailand and Vietnam. This year, it was successfully held in Singapore as a parallel session of the World Congress of Chinese Medicine. He expressed the hope that experts would take this opportunity to enhance academic exchanges and international research cooperation and to strengthen international standardization efforts.

Singapore is a country where diverse cultures blend and an important bridge for cultural exchanges between East and West. Here, traditional medicine and modern medicine respect each other and develop in a complementary manner. Zhao Weiquan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Singapore College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, said in his address that as a long-established institution for traditional Chinese medicine education in Singapore, the college has for many years been committed to cultivating outstanding TCM talent and promoting the standardization, modernization, and internationalization of traditional Chinese medicine.

"The choice to hold this congress in Singapore not only affirms Singapore's development in traditional Chinese medicine but also provides an invaluable platform for international academic exchange. I hope this congress will help advance in-depth research on Luobing theory and promote the global dissemination and application of traditional Chinese medicine," said Zhao Weiquan.

At the opening ceremony, the English version of the Expert Consensus on Intervention in the Cardiovascular Continuum with Chinese Medicine Formulas Based on Luobing Theory was officially published and released, and a book presentation ceremony was held for the Compendium of Luobing Theory. The compendium integrates cutting-edge research findings and clinical wisdom in Luobing research in recent years, and the official publication of the English version marks an important step in bringing Luobing theory to the international stage.

CONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558