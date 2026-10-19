IC Sockets - Global Strategic Business Report: IC Sockets Market Forecasts Growth From $1.1 Billion (2025) To $1.5 Billion By 2032, Profiling TE Connectivity, Molex, Sensata Technologies, Enplas & Other Key Players

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IC Sockets - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for high-performance IC sockets continues to rise as semiconductor devices require higher pin counts, improved thermal management, lower contact resistance, and stronger signal integrity. Applications involving high-speed and high-frequency operation are increasing the need for socket solutions capable of limiting signal loss and electromagnetic interference while maintaining dependable performance in demanding environments.

Miniaturization is also reshaping IC socket design. Manufacturers are developing compact solutions that support greater connection density without sacrificing durability or electrical performance. Zero Insertion Force (ZIF) and Ball Grid Array (BGA) socket technologies are gaining prominence, alongside established Dual In-line Package (DIP), Pin Grid Array (PGA), and Land Grid Array (LGA) formats. Improvements in materials science and precision manufacturing are further enabling sockets to withstand elevated temperatures and repeated operating cycles.

The proliferation of smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, connected devices, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, and automated industrial systems is strengthening the outlook for the global IC sockets market. Semiconductor research and development programs are also accelerating product innovation across test, burn-in, processor, memory, sensor, radio-frequency, analog, and photonic applications.

Market Segment Outlook



Socket types: Test and burn-in sockets; board-to-board and through-hole sockets; high-density sockets; and fine-pitch BGA, chip-scale package (CSP), and wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP) sockets.

Applications: CPUs and processors, memory modules, sensor devices, RF and analog components, and optoelectronic or photonic integrated circuits. End-use markets: Consumer electronics, automotive, industrial and automation, telecommunications and data communications, aerospace and defense, and other industries.

The test and burn-in socket segment is forecast to reach US$575.8 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%. The board-to-board and through-hole socket segment is expected to record a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.

Regional IC Sockets Market Analysis

The United States IC sockets market was estimated at US$300.1 million in 2025. China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% and reach US$313.5 million by 2032, reflecting continued investment in electronics manufacturing and semiconductor capabilities. The report also evaluates market developments across Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and other major regional economies.

Competitive Landscape

The report assesses the competitive environment, geographic presence, market positioning, and strategic prospects of leading IC socket manufacturers. Companies featured include:



Aries Electronics, Inc.

Enplas Corporation

Loranger International Corporation

Mill-Max Mfg. Corporation

Molex LLC

Plastronics Socket Company Inc.

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Smiths Interconnect

TE Connectivity Ltd. Yamaichi Electronics Co., Ltd.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The global IC sockets market report provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts in US$ millions for 2025 through 2032. It examines the principal factors influencing demand, identifies high-growth market segments, evaluates regional opportunities, and considers how competitive positions may change during the forecast period.

Decision-makers can use the analysis to assess new revenue opportunities, benchmark competitors, support product and market-entry strategies, and understand the technologies likely to influence future IC socket demand. The report includes company profiles, regional analysis, segment forecasts, competitive intelligence, and complimentary updates for one year.

Domain Expert Insights



Expert-led perspectives: The analysis incorporates viewpoints from specialists across industry, enterprise, and academia, adding strategic context to established market research.

Early market signals: The report tracks developments emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, and market-relevant conversations before they are fully represented in conventional secondary research.

Validated intelligence: Findings draw on conference sessions, executive keynotes, panel discussions, corporate disclosures, annual reports, institutional publications, industry commentary, and other validated sources.

Strategic market direction: The report connects technology, demand, investment, and competitive signals to highlight where the IC sockets market is moving and which developments are most relevant to business strategy.

Company intelligence: Coverage extends beyond market forecasts to examine the organizations influencing product development and the competitive landscape. Relevant market share analysis: Competitive structures are assessed at the global and regional levels where appropriate, reflecting meaningful differences among geographic markets.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global IC sockets market evolve through 2032?

Which technology, application, and end-use trends will drive demand?

Which socket types and regional markets offer the strongest growth potential?

How may regional and segment-level competitive positions change? Which companies are shaping the global IC sockets industry?

Key Attributes:

