Selective Soldering - Global Strategic Business Report: Selective Soldering Finds Its Niche As Electronics Shrink, Heading For A $238.5M Market

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Selective Soldering - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global selective soldering market was valued at US$184.2 million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$238.5 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2024 and 2030. Market growth is supported by rising demand for precise, automated soldering processes across automotive electronics, networking and communications, medical equipment, industrial instrumentation, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense applications.

The selective soldering market report delivers a detailed assessment of market trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also examines recent global tariff developments and their effects on equipment costs, component sourcing, supply chains, manufacturing strategies, and geographic market realignment.

Selective Soldering Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Increasingly compact and complex electronic assemblies are strengthening demand for selective soldering equipment. Manufacturers require high levels of accuracy and repeatability when processing densely populated printed circuit boards that combine surface-mount technology and through-hole components. Selective soldering systems help meet these production requirements while limiting thermal exposure and supporting consistent solder-joint quality.

Automotive electronics represent an important source of market expansion. Electric vehicles, advanced driver-assistance systems, connected vehicle platforms, and autonomous driving technologies require durable electronic assemblies capable of operating under demanding conditions. The need for high-reliability solder joints is encouraging automotive manufacturers and suppliers to invest in advanced selective soldering machines and automated production systems.

Additional growth is coming from Internet of Things devices, wearable technology, telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace systems, and medical devices. These applications frequently involve intricate board designs and strict reliability requirements. Manufacturers are also adopting improved fluxing, preheating, process-control, and inspection technologies to raise throughput, reduce defects, and strengthen production consistency.

Automation remains a central selective soldering market trend. Equipment that can be integrated into automated electronics manufacturing lines enables faster processing, reduced manual intervention, improved traceability, and more consistent results. These capabilities are becoming increasingly valuable as manufacturers address labor costs, quality standards, and rising production complexity.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Applications: Networking and communication; medical, industrial and instrumentation; consumer electronics; aerospace and defense; and automotive.

Geographic coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. European coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and other European markets.

Networking and communication: This application segment is forecast to reach US$78.4 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Medical, industrial and instrumentation: The segment is projected to record a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. selective soldering market was valued at US$49.5 million in 2024. China: The market is forecast to reach US$37.7 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks structural changes affecting the global selective soldering industry, including electronics supply-chain diversification, manufacturing automation, tariff negotiations, regional sourcing strategies, and investment in high-reliability production. Analysis from economists, trade specialists, and industry experts provides context for shifting market conditions and emerging commercial opportunities.

Updated forecasts incorporate tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and changes in globalization. The analysis evaluates negotiations and trade measures affecting more than 180 countries, with particular attention to supply-chain disruption, sourcing challenges, manufacturing relocation, and the continuing influence of tariff policies. Historical market analysis from 2015 through 2023 supports revised global and regional forecasts through 2030.

Report Benefits and Key Features



Independent analysis of annual selective soldering sales and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Assessment of major application segments, geographic markets, growth opportunities, restraints, and technology trends.

Competitive intelligence covering leading suppliers, estimated 2025 market shares, geographic presence, and competitive positioning.

Evaluation of innovations in fluxing, preheating, automation, process control, and selective soldering equipment.

Actionable insights designed to support strategic planning, market entry, investment, sourcing, and revenue development decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, providing access to significant market and competitive developments.

Companies Featured in the Selective Soldering Market Report



DDM Novastar LLC

Ebso GmbH

epm Handels AG

ERSA GmbH

ITW EAE

Japan Unix Co. Ltd.

Juki Corporation

Pillarhouse USA, Inc.

SEHO Systems GmbH

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Tai'an Puhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd. Tamura H.A. Machinery, Inc.

The report addresses how the global selective soldering market is expected to evolve through 2030, which application segments and regions offer the strongest growth prospects, how tariffs and supply-chain changes may influence market performance, and how leading manufacturers are positioned within the competitive landscape.

Key Attributes:

