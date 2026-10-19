EDA Tools - Global Strategic Business Report:AI And Shrinking Chips Push Chip-Design Software Toward A $26.9 Billion Market

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "EDA Tools - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Electronic Design Automation (EDA) tools market, valued at US$15.4 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US$26.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Market growth is being supported by increasingly complex integrated circuit designs, shrinking semiconductor process nodes, heterogeneous integration and rising demand for high-performance, compact and energy-efficient electronic devices.

The comprehensive EDA tools market report examines current industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts across major segments and geographic markets. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their effects on semiconductor supply chains, sourcing strategies, production costs and regional market alignment.

AI and Machine Learning Accelerate Semiconductor Design

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are reshaping EDA workflows by automating design optimization, identifying patterns in large engineering datasets and detecting potential issues earlier in the development cycle. AI-powered EDA tools can help predict timing violations, improve layout decisions and reduce the number of design iterations required before production.

Machine learning is also advancing the register-transfer level to graphic data system flow, including manufacturability analysis, physical verification and layout optimization. Generative AI applications, such as natural language code generation and verification copilots, are attracting investment from established EDA companies and emerging technology providers. These capabilities can shorten development schedules, control engineering costs and improve accuracy across complex semiconductor projects.

5G, Automotive Electronics and IoT Expand EDA Tools Demand

Demand for specialized EDA software is increasing across 5G infrastructure, automotive electronics, high-performance computing and the Internet of Things. Advanced driver-assistance systems, electric vehicle battery management platforms and connected automotive technologies require secure, reliable integrated circuits that comply with demanding functional safety requirements, including ISO 26262.

Deployment of 5G networks is creating additional demand for chips that support high-speed data transfer, low latency and large-scale device connectivity. IoT applications in industrial automation, healthcare and consumer electronics similarly require customized semiconductor architectures capable of delivering real-time processing, connectivity and power efficiency.

EDA vendors are responding with solutions for system-on-chip architectures, advanced packaging, traditional two-dimensional integrated circuits and three-dimensional stacked designs. Cloud-based EDA platforms are also improving scalability, collaboration and access to high-performance computing resources, enabling startups and smaller semiconductor businesses to use sophisticated design and verification capabilities.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Semiconductor Intellectual Property: The SIP segment is forecast to reach US$10.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Computer-Aided Engineering: The CAE segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. EDA tools market was valued at approximately US$3 billion in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% and reach US$5.3 billion by 2030. Additional Markets: The report provides forecasts and analysis for Canada, Japan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Taiwan and other markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global EDA tools market by value and covers semiconductor intellectual property, computer-aided engineering, IC physical design and verification, printed circuit board and multi-chip module solutions, and related services. Applications include consumer electronics, communications, industrial systems, medical technology, automotive electronics and other end-use sectors.

Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts are provided for 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. The research assesses regional market prospects, technology trends, economic indicators, competitive positioning and potential revenue opportunities.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the effect of semiconductor design complexity, AI-enabled automation, advanced packaging, cloud deployment and changing electronics demand on the EDA tools market. It also examines how tariffs, trade negotiations and supply chain disruption may influence sourcing, investment and geographic expansion.

Strategic commentary from economists, trade experts and industry specialists provides context for revised market forecasts and structural changes in globalization. The report also evaluates product and process innovation, emerging technologies, population and urbanization trends, and the competitive positioning of major global EDA brands.

Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles and market intelligence covering 184 companies. Featured participants include Agnisys, Inc.; Aldec, Inc.; Altium Limited; Autodesk Inc.; Cadence Design Systems, Inc.; Dolphin Design SAS; Eremex, Ltd.; Intercept Technology; Keysight Technologies Inc.; Labcenter Electronics Ltd.; Mirabilis Design Inc.; National Instruments Corporation; Pulsonix; Schindler & Schill GmbH; Siemens EDA; Synopsys Inc.; and Zuken Inc.

Key Report Benefits



Global EDA tools market forecasts through 2030.

Analysis of major market segments, applications and geographic regions.

Assessment of AI, machine learning, cloud computing and semiconductor innovation.

Competitive intelligence and updated market share estimates.

Evaluation of global tariffs, trade tensions and supply chain realignment.

Actionable insights for identifying growth opportunities and supporting strategic decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.



Key Attributes:

