GREE Innovation, Powering The World! Global Buyers Explore GREE's Full Range Of Premium Home Appliances

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gree Electric Appliances, INC. of Zhuhai

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 15, the 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) officially opened at the Canton Fair Complex in Pazhou, Guangzhou. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Canton Fair. GREE continues to leverage this important platform for international trade to connect with global markets, delivering on its commitment to "Made in China, Loved by the World" through high-quality products and localized services.

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GREE now operates in more than 200 countries and regions worldwide, with sales of its own-brand products accounting for more than 70% of its total export revenue. Its global brand recognition and acceptance in overseas markets continue to grow. Under the theme "GREE Innovation, Powering the World", GREE is showcasing a range of cutting-edge innovations at this year's Canton Fair, offering customized, low-carbon heating and cooling solutions and a comprehensive range of smart home appliances to meet the diverse needs of markets worldwide.

On the opening day, GREE's booth attracted large numbers of visitors, with buyers from around the world exploring its products and discussing technical solutions. A highlight was the G-TIME air conditioner, equipped with a rotary cylinder compressor developed by GREE after 12 years of dedicated research. Featuring an innovative structural design and operating principle, the compressor delivers high efficiency, smooth operation, low vibration and low noise, significantly reducing vibration and noise at the source. The rotary cylinder compressor technology used in the G-TIME air conditioner has been assessed as "world-leading" level in a technical appraisal. The outdoor unit operates at noise levels ranging from just 29 dB(A) to 45 dB(A), meeting global consumers' demand for quieter living environments.

To address the diverse and challenging climatic conditions around the world, GREE has also developed core compressor technologies such as G-Boost, G-Storm and G-Hyper, providing comprehensive comfort solutions for users across different climate zones. Air conditioners equipped with the G-Boost single-stage vapor-injection compressor are specifically designed for extremely hot regions such as the Middle East, operating reliably and maintaining consistent cooling performance even at temperatures as high as 68°C. The G-Storm compressor overcomes the technical challenges of bringing ultra-wide-frequency rotary compressors into commercial production. It enables air conditioners to provide 10 hours of continuous heating without requiring a defrost cycle, while also improving seasonal energy efficiency. The G-Hyper dual-cylinder two-stage compressor is designed for extremely cold regions such as Northern Europe and North America, maintaining stable heating performance even at temperatures as low as -40°C.

Amid global efforts to peak carbon emissions, achieve carbon neutrality, and transition to cleaner energy, low-carbon technologies and energy self-sufficiency have become key priorities in international markets. GREE's "Zero Carbon Source" photovoltaic energy-storage air-conditioning system is closely aligned with these trends and is gaining popularity among consumers in a growing number of countries and regions. GREE Chairperson Dong Mingzhu recently received the "Cool Leaders" award from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Cool Coalition in recognition of her contributions to sustainable cooling. Since then, GREE's "Zero Carbon Source" air-conditioning system has attracted growing market attention, making it a major highlight at GREE's booth during this year's Canton Fair.

After more than a decade of development and refinement, GREE's "Zero Carbon Source" photovoltaic energy-storage air-conditioning system integrates solar power generation, energy storage and power management, efficient energy use, and intelligent controls. With DC conversion efficiency of up to 99%, the system overcomes the technical challenges of cooling in extreme heat and integrates household appliances with solar power, enabling air conditioners to operate independently of the public power grid. The system is designed to operate under diverse and challenging climatic conditions. Projects using this technology in the Middle East alone can reduce carbon emissions by 110,000 metric tons annually.

In the commercial air-conditioning sector, GREE is putting the spotlight on four models from its GMV9 series at this year's Canton Fair. The flagship GMV9 model operates in temperatures ranging from -35°C to 60°C, with a single refrigeration system capable of cooling spaces of up to 1,500 square meters. The GMV9 FLEX side discharge multi VRF system occupies 49.2% less floor space than its predecessor, making it particularly suitable for the renovation and retrofitting of older buildings. The GMV9 MINI delivers an improvement of more than 8% in overall energy efficiency compared with the previous generation, with operating noise as low as 40 dB(A) in quiet mode. It provides households worldwide with an integrated comfort solution combining air conditioning, underfloor heating and hot water supply.

GREE is also showcasing a wide range of products, including refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances and air purifiers, offering comprehensive solutions designed to enhance every aspect of home life. GREE's participation in the Canton Fair not only showcases its innovations but also reflects the company's broader efforts to achieve high-quality growth in international markets. Going forward, GREE will remain committed to independent innovation, strengthen its brand presence in international markets, using advanced technologies to meet global demand for low-carbon solutions and leveraging China's intelligent manufacturing capabilities to improve the lives of consumers worldwide.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Ren, Tel: 86-10-63074558