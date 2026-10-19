Prime Minister Mark Carney Sends Greetings As Canada Lights Up Sea-Foam Green For International Stuttering Awareness Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Niagara Falls to the CN Tower, landmarks across Canada will shine sea-foam green on October 22 as Canadians call for greater understanding and acceptance of stuttering.

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada is preparing to glow in sea-foam green in a nationwide display of solidarity with the millions of people around the world who stutter. On October 22, International Stuttering Awareness Day (ISAD), landmarks, bridges, city halls, and iconic structures across the country will illuminate in sea-foam green, challenging misconceptions about stuttering and celebrating the voices of Canadians who stutter.

The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, has sent greetings recognizing the occasion. In his message, he noted that ISAD,“raises awareness of stuttering and promotes acceptance, inclusion, and accessibility.”

The Prime Minister also recognized the efforts of those advancing awareness, stating:“I would like to commend everyone involved with the Canadian Stuttering Association for their commitment to advocating for their fellow citizens.”

His message offers greetings and good wishes for ISAD 2026 and is not an endorsement by the Government of Canada of the views or activities of event organizers.

Eeva Stierwalt, National Coordinator of the Canadian Stuttering Association (CSA), underscored the significance of the day and the campaign's growing impact.

“ISAD is about creating a Canada where people who stutter are heard, respected, and accepted. The tremendous success of our Light Up Canada campaign shows the power of communities coming together to make stuttering visible.

Receiving greetings from Prime Minister Mark Carney is a meaningful moment for our community, and reinforces the importance of promoting awareness, acceptance, inclusion and accessibility.”

Read Prime Minister Mark Carney's greetings on the occasion of ISAD.

Led by the CSA, the expanding Light Up Canada campaign unites communities around a clear message: people who stutter deserve to be heard, understood, and accepted.

From Toronto to Calgary, six major Canadian cities are taking a stand for inclusion. Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Edmonton, Brampton, and Burlington have officially proclaimed International Stuttering Awareness Day, shining a spotlight on the voices of people who stutter and sending a powerful message that every voice deserves to be heard.

Stuttering is a speech disorder that can involve repetitions, prolongations, and blocks when speaking. Despite being a common human experience, stuttering remains widely misunderstood and can expose people to stigma and social barriers. Stuttering does not reflect a person's intelligence, competence, or potential.

JOURNALISTS INVITED TO SHARE CANADIANS' STORIES

The CSA invites media and journalists to interview Canadians who stutter about their experiences, the misconceptions they face, and what meaningful acceptance looks like in everyday life. Media are invited to arrange interviews with people who stutter and representatives of the Canadian Stuttering Association.

People who stutter, families, speech-language professionals and supporters are encouraged to visit participating landmarks, share photographs and videos, and use the following hashtags: #ISAD2026, #InternationalStutteringAwarenessDay, #StutteringAwareness, #CanadiansWhoStutter and #StutteringAcceptance when sharing on social media.

ICONIC CANADIAN LANDMARKS TO SHINE SEA-FOAM GREEN

Participating landmarks span multiple provinces, creating a striking visual story for Canadians and media outlets nationwide.

Highlights include Niagara Falls, the CN Tower and the 3D Toronto Sign at Nathan Phillips Square in Ontario; Calgary Tower in Alberta; Science World, the Vancouver Convention Centre, BC Place and Vancouver's Sails of Light in British Columbia; the Esplanade Riel Bridge in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and Regina City Hall in Saskatchewan.

Other participating sites include Red Deer City Hall, Whistler Fitzsimmons Bridge, Moncton City Hall, St. John's City Hall, the Big Fiddle in Sydney, Brampton's Clock Tower, Hamilton's Signature Sign, Mississauga Civic Centre Clock Tower, the Peace Bridge, Ottawa Rogers Centre, Charlottetown City Hall Tower, Summerside City Hall, Saskatoon City Hall, and the Prairies Winds Monument.

A full listing of illuminations scheduled can be found by clicking here.

The association also welcomes coverage of local illuminations, which offer opportunities for compelling visuals and personal stories from communities across Canada.









CITIES ACROSS CANADA RECOGNIZE ISAD

Municipal recognition is also growing. The cities of Toronto, Calgary, Ottawa, Edmonton, Brampton, and Burlington have issued official proclamations recognizing ISAD. Furthermore, Brampton has officially proclaimed the day, Burlington has added it to its Tributes Calendar, and Whistler Council approved the illumination of Fitzsimmons Bridge. Mississauga has approved its Civic Centre Clock Tower illumination alongside additional community awareness activities.

Together, these efforts are bringing stuttering into public conversation and encouraging communities to embrace different ways of communicating.

A full listing of municipal recognition can be found by clicking here.

About the Canadian Stuttering Association

The Canadian Stuttering Association (CSA) is a national registered charity dedicated to supporting people who stutter and their families through education, advocacy, awareness, and community, while working toward a Canada where every person who stutters is accepted without judgment. Learn more at

Media Contact

Ghalib Sumar

Marketing & Communications Coordinator

Canadian Stuttering Association

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at