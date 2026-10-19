Macron Vows Crackdown After Yellow Vest Riots, 2,400 Arrested
(MENAFN) President Emmanuel Macron vowed Sunday to restore order after a day of nationwide unrest, announcing that local prefects will be able to ban certain demonstrations as France reels from some of its worst street violence in years.
Speaking to the nation from the Elysee Palace, Macron addressed the aftermath of Saturday’s mass protests, organized by the Yellow Vest movement with backing from student and trade unions, which spiraled into widespread destruction in cities across the country.
“My fellow citizens, I am addressing you this evening at an extremely serious moment,” he said.
He blamed far-left extremists and opportunistic criminals for the chaos.
“Yesterday, Saturday, Oct. 17, extremist far-left groups, together with numerous criminals who contributed to their activities, unleashed uncontrolled violence in our cities,” Macron said.
He urged political parties and trade unions to condemn the violence without reservation, and said prefects could act to protect their cities, including by banning some demonstrations.
“The country needs order and calm, not an escalation of tensions,” Macron said, pointing to widespread looting of shops and attacks on stores, public buildings and municipal buildings.
Shock and anger
Macron said viewers watching footage of the unrest had been left asking themselves: “What is going through their minds? How can the French do this to France?”
“Seeing the streets of our cities devastated in this way is unbearable,” he said, adding that anger and shame were widely felt.
He singled out the arson attack on Limoges City Hall, the burning of the tourist office in Lyon, protesters storming the municipal building in Marseille, and the assault on the prefect’s residence in Bordeaux.
“How could they go this far? Nothing can justify this. Nothing can explain it. Nothing can excuse it,” he said.
Help for shopkeepers
Macron noted that some shopkeepers had been left to defend their own businesses against criminals.
“I want to tell them that they will not be left alone in the face of these difficulties,” he said.
The government will start presenting solutions to affected traders on Monday, he announced. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will chair an emergency meeting that day to get aid to business owners as fast as possible.
Law enforcement faced violence on an unprecedented scale in many cities, Macron said, but “stood their ground and did the best they could.”
In the coming days, Lecornu will convene representatives of political parties, trade unions, and high school and university students, he said. Macron also demanded transparency over the government’s public-order strategy.
“I have instructed the government to draw all the necessary lessons regarding intelligence gathering and anticipation and to ensure that this never happens again,” he said, adding that he wanted clear answers and investigations into the events.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has told prosecutors to take a hard line, Macron said.
“Those who destroy must pay the cost. Those who loot must compensate for the damage. Those who attempt to overthrow the Republic must be held accountable,” he said.
Dialogue, but no concessions
Macron insisted on separating arsonists and vandals from genuine demonstrators, and said he understood protesters’ worries about the cost of living and high fuel prices. He traced those pressures to the war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, saying France had moved to secure its oil supplies.
“I understand our high school and university students,” he said, adding that their voices needed to be heard.
The government, he said, has a duty to listen to this anger, tackle its root causes and defend the Republic at once. But he stressed that authorities will make no concessions to those who torch property and wreak destruction.
France deserves a proper presidential election in six months, as scheduled, Macron said, adding that the government favors dialogue and rejects all violence.
The toll
The Yellow Vest movement staged protests across France on Saturday over rising living costs and high fuel prices. About 2,400 people were taken into custody nationwide, and around 1,000 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured.
A demonstrator who fell ill in Paris died during the protests. In the southern city of Saint-Etienne, a 17-year-old boy lost his right hand to a crowd-control grenade.
Speaking to the nation from the Elysee Palace, Macron addressed the aftermath of Saturday’s mass protests, organized by the Yellow Vest movement with backing from student and trade unions, which spiraled into widespread destruction in cities across the country.
“My fellow citizens, I am addressing you this evening at an extremely serious moment,” he said.
He blamed far-left extremists and opportunistic criminals for the chaos.
“Yesterday, Saturday, Oct. 17, extremist far-left groups, together with numerous criminals who contributed to their activities, unleashed uncontrolled violence in our cities,” Macron said.
He urged political parties and trade unions to condemn the violence without reservation, and said prefects could act to protect their cities, including by banning some demonstrations.
“The country needs order and calm, not an escalation of tensions,” Macron said, pointing to widespread looting of shops and attacks on stores, public buildings and municipal buildings.
Shock and anger
Macron said viewers watching footage of the unrest had been left asking themselves: “What is going through their minds? How can the French do this to France?”
“Seeing the streets of our cities devastated in this way is unbearable,” he said, adding that anger and shame were widely felt.
He singled out the arson attack on Limoges City Hall, the burning of the tourist office in Lyon, protesters storming the municipal building in Marseille, and the assault on the prefect’s residence in Bordeaux.
“How could they go this far? Nothing can justify this. Nothing can explain it. Nothing can excuse it,” he said.
Help for shopkeepers
Macron noted that some shopkeepers had been left to defend their own businesses against criminals.
“I want to tell them that they will not be left alone in the face of these difficulties,” he said.
The government will start presenting solutions to affected traders on Monday, he announced. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu will chair an emergency meeting that day to get aid to business owners as fast as possible.
Law enforcement faced violence on an unprecedented scale in many cities, Macron said, but “stood their ground and did the best they could.”
In the coming days, Lecornu will convene representatives of political parties, trade unions, and high school and university students, he said. Macron also demanded transparency over the government’s public-order strategy.
“I have instructed the government to draw all the necessary lessons regarding intelligence gathering and anticipation and to ensure that this never happens again,” he said, adding that he wanted clear answers and investigations into the events.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has told prosecutors to take a hard line, Macron said.
“Those who destroy must pay the cost. Those who loot must compensate for the damage. Those who attempt to overthrow the Republic must be held accountable,” he said.
Dialogue, but no concessions
Macron insisted on separating arsonists and vandals from genuine demonstrators, and said he understood protesters’ worries about the cost of living and high fuel prices. He traced those pressures to the war that began with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, saying France had moved to secure its oil supplies.
“I understand our high school and university students,” he said, adding that their voices needed to be heard.
The government, he said, has a duty to listen to this anger, tackle its root causes and defend the Republic at once. But he stressed that authorities will make no concessions to those who torch property and wreak destruction.
France deserves a proper presidential election in six months, as scheduled, Macron said, adding that the government favors dialogue and rejects all violence.
The toll
The Yellow Vest movement staged protests across France on Saturday over rising living costs and high fuel prices. About 2,400 people were taken into custody nationwide, and around 1,000 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters were injured.
A demonstrator who fell ill in Paris died during the protests. In the southern city of Saint-Etienne, a 17-year-old boy lost his right hand to a crowd-control grenade.
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