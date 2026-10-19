FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lori Fitzgerald, President and Owner of Lotus Medical Billing, LLC, is set to appear on Mompreneurs TV, where she will share insights on resilience, recognizing opportunities in adversity, and building a sustainable business.Mompreneurs is a cinematic docu-series showcasing mothers who have built real businesses and created financial independence, by capturing their personal and professional journeys, strategies, and impact. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features inspiring women whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, Fitzgerald will explore how setbacks can create opportunities for entrepreneurship and community impact. She will also discuss the importance of education, responsive communication, and helping healthcare providers navigate complex medical billing rules to protect revenue.Viewers will walk away with a practical perspective on turning adversity into opportunity and building a business through determination and service.Lori's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Lori Fitzgerald

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Lori Fitzgerald to Appear on Mompreneurs TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 19, 2026, 08:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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