FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brandi Foreman-Brewton, co-owner of MSA Hitting Performance Center and a former NCAA Division I softball player, is set to appear on Champions Reborn TV, where she will share insights on athlete development, individualized coaching, and building a sports training business.Champions Reborn is a television docuseries profiling former athletes who have launched and managed businesses after sports, focusing on practical operations, business growth, and long-term execution.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, Foreman-Brewton will explore how a father-daughter partnership built a baseball and softball training business over more than a decade, emphasizing research-backed instruction, mental performance, coach development, and adapting training to individual athletes.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Champions Reborn continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries and building meaningful businesses over time.Brandi's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Champions Reborn TV

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Brandi Foreman-Brewton to Appear on Champions Reborn TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 19, 2026, 08:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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