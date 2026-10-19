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Exploring Developments in Inkjet Printing Equipment and Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 19, 2026 - China's inkjet printing and industrial coding sector serves manufacturers seeking reliable product identification, packaging information and variable data printing across a range of production environments. This 2026 industry review features five China-based companies: Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd., DOCOD Precision Group Co., Ltd., Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd. and Guangdong Arojet Inkjet Technology Co., Ltd. Their product portfolios address different printing and marking requirements, from handheld coding devices to integrated industrial printing systems. The review examines the featured manufacturer's documented equipment specifications, the wider market context and the technical considerations shaping industrial inkjet printer procurement.Market Context: A Segmented Market, Not a Single NumberPublished market estimates for inkjet printing vary according to product scope and should not be treated as directly comparable. Grand View Research estimates the global inkjet printer market, including consumer and desktop devices, at USD 45.2 billion in 2025 and USD 48.0 billion in 2026. Global Market Insights separately estimates the industrial inkjet printing segment at USD 5.6 billion in 2025. The distinction matters because industrial coding equipment serves different applications from conventional office and home printers.Technology and application mix also influence equipment selection. Grand View Research reports that continuous inkjet (CIJ) accounted for 38.4% of inkjet technology revenue in 2025, while Global Market Insights identifies food and beverage as a significant application segment for industrial inkjet systems. Smithers also expects Asia-Pacific to draw level with North America in inkjet volume by 2026. These trends highlight the importance of matching equipment to production requirements rather than relying on market size alone.What Advancing Printing Technology Means in Procurement TermsIndustrial printing technology is increasingly evaluated as part of the wider production process. For coding and marking equipment, print quality remains important, but buyers also consider line synchronisation, data management, operating interfaces, consumables and service support.Different technologies address different needs. A Continuous Inkjet Printer (CIJ Printer) can support continuous product coding on moving production lines, while thermal inkjet and piezoelectric inkjet systems suit different combinations of print content, substrate and operating conditions. UV Inkjet Printer configurations are used in selected industrial and variable-data printing applications. A Handheld Inkjet Printer or Portable Inkjet Printer, by contrast, can provide flexibility for manual marking, warehouse operations and products that cannot easily be moved through a fixed printing station.These distinctions are relevant when evaluating an Industrial Inkjet Printer, a Large Character Inkjet Printer or a High-Speed Inkjet Printer for integration into packaging and manufacturing processes.The Five Manufacturers1. Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd. (DEMIN)Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures inkjet marking equipment under the DEMIN brand. Its product portfolio covers handheld, online and UV inkjet printing applications. According to company-provided information, the business was founded in 2017 and operates a 3,000 m2 facility with 150 employees, a 45-person R&D team and annual output of 10,000 units. The company also reports an export ratio of 50%, with customers across Europe, the Americas and Asia. These company-reported figures provide background for evaluating its manufacturing and export capabilities.The portfolio includes several models for different operating environments. The H50 handheld model is specified at 950 g, with a 2–50 mm printing size, 300 dpi resolution, a 5-inch capacitive touchscreen, a stated printing speed of up to 60 metres per minute and support for 29 languages. The M10 handheld model weighs 520 g, supports 2–25.4 mm print height at 300–600 dpi and uses a DC 8.4 V, 2,500 mAh lithium battery. These configurations position the models for portable coding tasks where operators need to mark products or packaging away from a fixed production station. They can therefore be considered for Handheld Inkjet Printer, Portable Inkjet Printer and Mini Inkjet Printer applications, subject to verification of the intended use and operating conditions.For automated production environments, the DEMIN L10 and S10 Online Inkjet Printer models are specified at 3.5 kg, with a 2–12.7 mm print height, 300–600 dpi resolution and a stated speed of up to 120 metres per minute. Their listed features include a cast aluminium alloy body, a 7-inch touchscreen, DB9 sensor connectivity and USB interfaces. These configurations are relevant to an Automatic Inkjet Coding Machine or an Inkjet Printer for Production Lines, where printing must be coordinated with product movement and line signals.The P70 and P70 Pro UV models use Seiko 510 and Seiko 1020 printheads, respectively, according to the supplied product information. Their listed print-height range is 5–72 mm, with speeds of 1–100 metres per minute. The systems are described as supporting water-based, UV and oil-based inks through a negative-pressure ink supply system, with stated power consumption of 20 W. Buyers considering a UV Inkjet Printer or a PIJ Printer should confirm the exact printhead configuration, ink compatibility and performance requirements for the selected model before ordering.DEMIN's documented application information includes a carton-printing installation in the United Arab Emirates. The case describes photoelectric sensor-triggered online printing in a high-temperature workshop, including multilingual printing on corrugated board. The company also identifies carton, plastic, metal, glass, wood and woven fabric among the materials its equipment can address. These applications are relevant to an Inkjet Printer for Cartons, an Inkjet Printer for Kraft Paper and an Inkjet Printer for Packaging, although substrate-specific adhesion and print durability should be tested before production deployment.For buyers evaluating an Inkjet Printer for Date Coding, an Inkjet Printer for Batch Coding or an Inkjet Printer for Variable Data Printing, the practical consideration is whether the selected model can consistently reproduce the required content at the intended line speed. Printing ingredient information, including an Inkjet Printer for Ingredient Lists application, also requires suitable print resolution, legibility and substrate compatibility.2. DOCOD Precision Group Co., Ltd.DOCOD Precision Group develops and manufactures industrial coding, marking and inspection equipment. Its publicly listed portfolio includes continuous inkjet printers, thermal inkjet printers, handheld inkjet printers, piezoelectric inkjet systems, large-character coding equipment, thermal transfer overprinters, laser marking machines and machine-vision inspection systems. The company also lists equipment and solutions for product coding, variable data printing and traceability applications.This range provides options for manufacturers assessing coding equipment across different product formats and production stages. Its CIJ and TIJ products address different coding requirements, while handheld and large-character models serve other marking scenarios. Buyers should compare model-specific print height, speed, ink compatibility, interface requirements and maintenance arrangements when considering DOCOD alongside other industrial inkjet printer manufacturers.3. Lead Tech (Zhuhai) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2011 and based in Zhuhai, Lead Tech focuses on industrial coding and marking equipment. Its published product range includes continuous inkjet printers, piezo inkjet printers and laser marking machines. Listed CIJ products include standard, high-speed and ultra-high-speed configurations, as well as models designed for specific coding requirements. The company identifies food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, automotive, cable and electronics manufacturing among its application sectors.For production teams assessing a CIJ Printer or a High-Speed Inkjet Printer, Lead Tech's published portfolio offers a basis for comparing equipment categories and intended uses. The final selection should depend on the actual substrate, code content, line speed, installation conditions and maintenance requirements rather than product category alone.4. Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd. (CYCJET)Shanghai Yuchang Industrial Co., Ltd., which operates under the CYCJET brand, supplies industrial inkjet coding and laser marking equipment. Its publicly listed products include handheld inkjet printers, high-resolution coding systems, continuous inkjet printers, large-character printers and portable marking solutions. Application examples on its product pages include cartons and corrugated board, metal and aluminium, plastic film, containers and pipes.The company's range is relevant to manufacturers that need to mark products of different sizes or materials. Handheld systems can be evaluated for flexible, operator-led tasks, while online and large-character systems may be considered for packaging or industrial marking. Buyers should confirm the precise capabilities of each model, particularly print height, code readability, ink compatibility and integration with existing production equipment.5. Guangdong Arojet Inkjet Technology Co., Ltd. (AROJET)Guangdong Arojet Inkjet Technology Co., Ltd. develops industrial digital inkjet printing and variable-data printing systems. Its publicly listed equipment includes sheet-fed and side-jetting UV systems, wide-format variable-data printers, high-speed inkjet equipment, digital label printers and printing solutions for cartons and flexible packaging. The company's published product range also covers marking and printing systems intended for integration with automated production equipment.AROJET's portfolio is relevant to manufacturers looking beyond conventional small-character coding, particularly where print layouts, variable information or packaging presentation require specialised configurations. Depending on the selected system, buyers may evaluate its equipment for UV printing, packaging identification and variable-data applications. Model-level assessment should include substrate compatibility, printhead configuration, ink and curing requirements, data workflow and production-line integration.Key Considerations When Comparing Industrial Inkjet PrintersPortfolio and application coverage. Buyers should first identify whether they need a handheld unit, an online coding system, a large-character printer or a UV digital printing platform. A supplier offering multiple equipment categories may help simplify procurement for mixed applications, but the suitability of each model still requires individual evaluation.Print specifications. Print height, resolution, line speed and code content should be assessed together. A compact printer intended for small date codes may not suit large carton markings, while a high-speed system must maintain the required readability at the actual production rate. Buyers should request current technical data sheets and validate the figures against their own operating conditions.Substrate and ink compatibility. Paper, kraft paper, corrugated cartons, plastics, metals and glass can present different surface and adhesion requirements. A printer's stated material compatibility does not guarantee that every ink will perform equally on every coating or substrate. Sample testing is therefore essential.Integration and data handling. For an Inkjet Printer for Production Lines, the buyer should confirm sensor triggering, communication interfaces, data input and product-change procedures. An Automatic Inkjet Coding Machine must fit the intended line layout and workflow. Where variable information is required, the evaluation should also cover message management and the prevention of coding errors.Service and commercial terms. Warranty duration, consumables availability, spare-part lead times, remote support and local service coverage should be confirmed in writing. OEM customisation, training and installation requirements should also be established before an order is awarded.Company StatementAccording to information supplied by Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd., the company operates a 3,000 m2 workshop with automated production lines and a quality traceability system. It reports multi-stage inspection of raw materials, semi-finished products and finished equipment, as well as ISO 9001 quality management system certification, National High-Tech Enterprise qualification, patents and software copyrights.The company also states that it supports standard production and customised orders, with a 12-month warranty and after-sales service over the product lifecycle. Buyers should request the relevant certificates, warranty terms and service commitments for verification as part of supplier qualification.Market ImplicationsAs industrial coding becomes more closely connected with production workflows, equipment selection increasingly involves more than purchase price and headline printing speed. Print quality, substrate compatibility, integration, data accuracy, consumables and service availability all influence the operational suitability of a coding system.For applications such as food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical identification and general manufacturing, the ability to print legible dates, batches and variable information is particularly important. A documented equipment specification and a successful sample test help buyers assess whether a proposed system is suitable for their production environment.The continued development of the Asia-Pacific inkjet market also places emphasis on supplier support and application knowledge. Manufacturers evaluating equipment from China can benefit from requesting consistent technical evidence from every shortlisted supplier, making comparisons more useful and reducing the risk of relying on catalogue descriptions alone.What Buyers Should Verify Before Awarding a ContractFour checks can help establish whether a proposed system fits the intended application. First, conduct sample printing on the actual production substrate and assess adhesion, legibility and durability. Second, obtain written confirmation of interfaces, sensor behaviour and data handling for the intended line. Third, review applicable certification documents rather than relying solely on general certification claims. Fourth, confirm spare-part availability, warranty coverage and after-sales response arrangements in the destination market.These checks apply to all five manufacturers in this review. They help buyers compare equipment based on verifiable operating requirements rather than general product descriptions.OutlookIn 2026, industrial inkjet printer selection is increasingly shaped by the relationship between equipment specifications and actual production requirements. Handheld, online, CIJ, PIJ and UV systems serve different operating scenarios, and no single configuration is suitable for every substrate or production line.The five manufacturers featured in this review represent different approaches to industrial coding, marking and digital printing. By comparing technical specifications, conducting substrate tests and confirming integration and service arrangements, buyers can develop a more evidence-based shortlist for their printing and product-identification needs.

Ye

Quanzhou Demin Spraying Code Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 17859391129

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Five Reputable Inkjet Printer Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Printing Technology News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 08:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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