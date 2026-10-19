Cityscape Qatar Brings Real Estate Leaders And Global Experts Together For 4Th Qatar Real Estate Forum

DOHA, QATAR, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / ---Senior leaders from Qatari Diar, Qetaifan Projects, Barwa and Ariane Projects join regional and international experts across the three-day programme-Agenda will explore Qatar's investment outlook, new financing models, technology and the future of urban developmentFrom how investors assess opportunities to how cities are designed and experienced, Cityscape Qatar 2026 will put the questions shaping Qatar's real estate market at the centre of the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum. Powered by Cityscape, the Forum will take place from 27–29 October at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), bringing together leading voices from Qatar and around the world.Headline speakers include H.E. Sheikh Hamad bin Talal Al-Thani, CEO of Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company; H.E. Sheikh Nasser Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, CEO of Qetaifan Projects; H.E. Sheikh Jassim Bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ariane Projects; and Eng. Ahmad Mohamad Al-Tayeb, Group CEO of Barwa Real Estate Group. International speakers include Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of Finnvera, Finland's export credit agency, former Mayor of Helsinki and member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Cities; Nikki Greenberg, CEO of Real Estate of the Future; and Professor Carlos Moreno of IAE Paris-Sorbonne, creator of the '15-Minute City' concept.Alexander Heuff, Group Director, Cityscape, said:“Strong real estate markets need to work for both investors and the people who use them every day. Investment decisions may begin with confidence in the market, but long-term performance is ultimately tested by whether a place continues to attract people, businesses and activity. That is why this year's Forum looks at investment and the way cities are planned and experienced as part of the same conversation. Bringing those perspectives together gives visitors a fuller understanding of what can sustain opportunity over time, rather than looking at individual projects in isolation.”The programme will open on 27 October with a focus on Qatar's investment outlook and the market's next phase of growth. Senior leaders from Qatari Diar, Qetaifan Projects and Barwa will discuss the priorities behind some of the country's largest developments, how projects move from masterplan to delivery and what international investors now look for before committing capital.Technology will also take the spotlight, with Nikki Greenberg exploring how AI and smart infrastructure are changing the way investors assess markets and assets across the Gulf. Professor Carlos Moreno will then examine how cities work for the people who live in them, looking at how access to work, education, healthcare, retail and public space within a neighbourhood can strengthen its appeal and resilience over time.Day one will also examine regulation and the investment environment, with perspectives from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), alongside sessions on Qatar's economic diversification, sustainable development and the changing role of retail and hospitality. The day will conclude with the Qatar Real Estate Awards ceremony.Across the following two days, the focus will move to investment decisions. Sessions will cover how investors evaluate opportunities, diversify portfolios and secure financing, alongside real estate tokenisation and what first-time buyers in Qatar should understand before investing. The programme will also look ahead to the next generation of development in Qatar, examining how wellness, healthcare, education, connectivity and community design are influencing where people choose to live and where investment follows.Under the theme 'Where Vision Meets Investment', Cityscape Qatar 2026 and the 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum will connect the projects and opportunities across the event with the wider market conversations shaping Qatar's real estate sector.Visitor passes are free for all three days, with registration now open here.ENDSAbout Cityscape QatarCityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate exhibition, connecting global visionaries, investors, and developers to explore the next era of property development. Discover groundbreaking projects, meet key players, and unlock new investment opportunities.About Informa TharawatInforma Tharawat builds platforms that enable industries and specialist markets to grow, connect, and innovate. Through live events, digital services, and data-driven insights, Informa Tharawat powers progress across the region's most dynamic sectors.

Anushka Paul

Four Agency Worldwide

+971 55 178 4396

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Cityscape Qatar brings real estate leaders and global experts together for 4th Qatar Real Estate Forum News Provided By Four Agency Worldwide October 19, 2026, 08:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management



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