Trump Delays New Russia Measures to Protect Ukraine Peace Negotiations
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would postpone signing a document introducing additional measures against Russia, arguing that such action could jeopardize ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.
“My decision on Russia is a very simple one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, explaining that he was working to secure peace between Moscow and Kyiv and did not want to take steps that would “drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table.”
Trump said the negotiations were making “great progress,” pointing to continued discussions that included “hostage negotiations.”
He added that he could sign the document later or “any time” he wanted, without providing further details about the talks or clarifying which hostages he meant.
His remarks came amid criticism of his administration’s decision to delay the rollout of new sanctions and tariffs aimed at Russia and countries that continue purchasing Russian energy.
The measures, which received congressional approval, would impose sanctions on Russian officials, banks and energy traders. They also include the possibility of imposing steep tariffs on countries that continue importing Russian oil and gas.
“My decision on Russia is a very simple one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, explaining that he was working to secure peace between Moscow and Kyiv and did not want to take steps that would “drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table.”
Trump said the negotiations were making “great progress,” pointing to continued discussions that included “hostage negotiations.”
He added that he could sign the document later or “any time” he wanted, without providing further details about the talks or clarifying which hostages he meant.
His remarks came amid criticism of his administration’s decision to delay the rollout of new sanctions and tariffs aimed at Russia and countries that continue purchasing Russian energy.
The measures, which received congressional approval, would impose sanctions on Russian officials, banks and energy traders. They also include the possibility of imposing steep tariffs on countries that continue importing Russian oil and gas.
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