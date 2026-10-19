Swapnil Joshi's Wife, Leena, Wishes 'Superstar' Husband On 49Th Birthday: Am The Only One With Lifetime VVIP Access

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, October 19 (IANS) Marathi superstar Swapnil Joshi turned 49 on Sunday, October 18.

A day after the celebrations, his wife, Leena Joshi, shared a special birthday note for her husband on social media, and called him her best friend, partner in crime, biggest cheerleader and safe place.

Leena took a funny approach to her birthday wish, further explaining why she chose to post a day after the actor's birthday.

She joked that she had allowed the world 24 hours to celebrate the superstar before taking her turn to wish her own superstar.

In her post, she wrote,“Late to the party? Nope. I AM the after-party! So yesterday, the whole world was busy wishing Swwapnil Joshi a Happy Birthday! And I thought... why stand in a queue to wish my own husband? So I generously gave the world 24 hours to celebrate him. You're welcome, everyone!”

“Yesterday was for the superstar. Today is for SUPERSTAR! My best friend, my partner in crime, my favourite person to annoy, my biggest cheerleader, my safe place, my EVERYTHING! The man who charms millions on screen but has to deal with ME off screen... undoubtedly his most challenging role yet!”

“Life with you is one never-ending blockbuster... romance, comedy, occasional drama and absolutely NO interval! Happy Birthday, Swapnil! You may have millions of fans, but I'm the only one with lifetime VVIP access! P.S. This post isn't late. It's a strategically timed SOLO RELEASE! Why share the limelight when you're the leading lady?”

Talking about Swapnil, he who was born on October 18, 1977, celebrated his 49th birthday this year.

The actor has established himself as a prominent name in Marathi cinema and television, with a career spanning many decades.

He began his acting journey as a child artist and became popularly recognised for playing young Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's television series 'Shri Krishna'.

Over the years, Swapnil has appeared in many popular Marathi films, including 'Mumbai Pune Mumbai', 'Duniyadari', 'Mitwaa', 'Laal Ishq' and 'Vaalvi'.

–IANS

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