Class 10 Exams Begin In J&K Over 97,000 Students Appear At 1,003 Centres

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 19 (IANS) Over 97,000 students sat for the Class 10 exam on Monday at 1,003 centres set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

The Class 10 exam started in the Kashmir Valley and in the winter zone of J&K's Jammu division.

Officials of JKBOSE said the annual regular Class 10 examinations commenced with over 97,000 students appearing at 1,003 centres.

“Of these, 72,232 students have registered in the Kashmir division and 25,268 in the winter-zone areas of the Jammu division. The Board has set up 1,003 examination centres, including 687 in the Kashmir division and 316 in the winter-zone areas of Jammu division,” officials said.

JKBOSE chairman Ghulam Hassan Sheikh told reporters during his visit to some examination centres that the examinations were being conducted across 10 districts of the Kashmir division and seven districts of the Jammu division, with a few students also appearing in Leh and Kargil.

The JKBOSE chairman said a dedicated examination centre has been established at the Board's office, where eligible candidates with special needs are being provided special concessions. He said eligible candidates were given 20 minutes of additional time, scribes depending on the nature of their disabilities and a five-mark concession in the passing criteria.

“We try our best to facilitate them and to make their academic dreams come true,” he said. He said the Board has planned examination arrangements in advance and held deliberations with officers, joint secretaries and deputy secretaries to improve the system and ensure a smooth examination process.

Education Minister Sakina Itoo extended her best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations, saying JKBOSE had completed the necessary preparations for their smooth and orderly conduct.

She urged students to remain confident, manage their time wisely and approach the examinations with a calm and positive mindset.

To ensure transparency and timely redressal of examination-related grievances, JKBOSE has constituted a Grievance cum Monitoring Cell.

Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma also extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations.

The commissioner/secretary asked Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and Complex Heads to ensure a congenial and supportive environment for students, stressing that effective counselling and necessary assistance should be provided to help them overcome examination-related stress.

Class 10 examinations started on Monday and will end on November 18. The annual regular Class 12 examination will commence on October 21 and end on November 21.