Davidovich Fokina Achieves Career-High In ATP Rankings After Shanghai Win, Djokovic Out Of Top 10

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina achieved a career-high of World No.13 in the latest ATP rankings update on Monday after his Shanghai Masters win.

Davidovich Fokina defeated Rafael Jodar in the Shanghai final on Sunday to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. For his stellar run, he has jumped 13 places from No.26 to reach a new career-high of No. 13, according to the rankings update.

Meanwhile, Serb icon Novak Djokovic fell out of the top 10 as he dropped four places from No.8 to No.12 in the rankings. He lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the round of 64 in Shanghai. There were more changes to the top 10 as Daniil Medvedev moved a place up to reach World No.5, following his run to the Shanghai semifinals. Italy's Flavio Cobolli is up a place to No.6 as Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped two spots down to No.7.

With Djokovic sliding down, Alex de Minaur (No.8), Frances Tiafoe (No.9), Arthur Fils (No.10) and Jodar (No.11) are all up by one place each in the latest rankings.

Frenchman Arthur Gea has also achieved his career-high of No.44 with a 12-place jump following his quarterfinal appearance in Shanghai. France's Arthur Rinderknech is 28 places down to No.61 after missing the latest Masters 1000 event due to an injury, as Portugal's Jaime Faria is four places up for his career best of No.56.

Alexander Zverev has moved closer to the World No.1 spot after making it to the semifinal in Shanghai. He has gained 400 points for his last four appearance and now has 10,070 points to his name, with Jannik Sinner still No.1 with 10,950 points.

Zverev has already secured a Year-End No.1 ranking and is set to become the No.1 ranked player in Vienna if he reaches the semifinal there. Sinner has pulled out of the season due to a knee injury.