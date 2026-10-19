EU Satellite Spectrum Plan Sparks Threat of US Retaliation
(MENAFN) The US ambassador to the European Union has issued a stark warning: Europe’s companies could face “devastating” retaliation in the American market if the bloc presses ahead with plans to set aside much of a key satellite-to-smartphone spectrum band for European operators.
Andrew Puzder told a major business newspaper in an interview published Sunday that European businesses “should be wary” and that the fallout could be “very devastating,” citing the sheer size of the US market.
At issue is a European Commission proposal to reserve a portion of the radio spectrum that lets smartphones connect directly to satellites. The move could shut out foreign players, including SpaceX, which runs the Starlink network, and Amazon.
SpaceX has pushed back against the changes, cautioning that they could weaken connectivity in Ukraine. Starlink has been a vital civilian and military communications lifeline there since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Puzder conceded that Europe has the right to safeguard sensitive government information. He argued, however, that legislation should not be used to put American competitors at a disadvantage.
“If the purpose is to make the United States less competitive, I think that that’s not a legitimate goal of this kind of legislation,” he said.
“You don’t make European companies more competitive by making US companies less competitive,” he added, describing American products as reliable and trusted.
The ambassador also raised doubts about the motives behind the EU’s enforcement of its Digital Markets Act, asking whether the aim is to foster competition or to raise revenue through fines on US technology companies.
He called on Brussels and Washington to work together in the race against China in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, cautioning that regulatory disputes threaten shared interests.
“It’d be a lot easier if we were working with Europe instead of fighting Europe,” he said.
Andrew Puzder told a major business newspaper in an interview published Sunday that European businesses “should be wary” and that the fallout could be “very devastating,” citing the sheer size of the US market.
At issue is a European Commission proposal to reserve a portion of the radio spectrum that lets smartphones connect directly to satellites. The move could shut out foreign players, including SpaceX, which runs the Starlink network, and Amazon.
SpaceX has pushed back against the changes, cautioning that they could weaken connectivity in Ukraine. Starlink has been a vital civilian and military communications lifeline there since Russia launched its full-scale invasion.
Puzder conceded that Europe has the right to safeguard sensitive government information. He argued, however, that legislation should not be used to put American competitors at a disadvantage.
“If the purpose is to make the United States less competitive, I think that that’s not a legitimate goal of this kind of legislation,” he said.
“You don’t make European companies more competitive by making US companies less competitive,” he added, describing American products as reliable and trusted.
The ambassador also raised doubts about the motives behind the EU’s enforcement of its Digital Markets Act, asking whether the aim is to foster competition or to raise revenue through fines on US technology companies.
He called on Brussels and Washington to work together in the race against China in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, cautioning that regulatory disputes threaten shared interests.
“It’d be a lot easier if we were working with Europe instead of fighting Europe,” he said.
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