Four Killed, Dozens Wounded in Alberta Military Base Blast
(MENAFN) An explosion and fire at a Canadian military base in Alberta has killed four people and seriously wounded dozens more, Mark Carney said Sunday, calling it “one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime.”
The prime minister said the blast ignited a “violent fire” that tore swiftly through the facility, leaving “dozens more” with serious injuries.
“I regret that I can confirm at this time that Forest Service members have lost their lives and their next of kin has been notified. Dozens more are seriously wounded,” Carney told reporters.
The disaster struck Saturday afternoon at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Edmonton. Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, and the blaze spread beyond the training area where it began.
The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire was first reported around 4 pm local time (2200GMT) on a training range before it crossed the range’s boundaries.
Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed there were casualties but gave no figures, describing the situation as “active and delicate.”
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating, while military and civilian authorities coordinate the emergency response.
Messages of sympathy followed from abroad. Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it was deeply saddened by the loss of life. “We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Canada and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry said in a statement.
The prime minister said the blast ignited a “violent fire” that tore swiftly through the facility, leaving “dozens more” with serious injuries.
“I regret that I can confirm at this time that Forest Service members have lost their lives and their next of kin has been notified. Dozens more are seriously wounded,” Carney told reporters.
The disaster struck Saturday afternoon at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright, roughly 200 kilometers (124 miles) southeast of Edmonton. Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts, and the blaze spread beyond the training area where it began.
The Canadian Armed Forces said the fire was first reported around 4 pm local time (2200GMT) on a training range before it crossed the range’s boundaries.
Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed there were casualties but gave no figures, describing the situation as “active and delicate.”
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating, while military and civilian authorities coordinate the emergency response.
Messages of sympathy followed from abroad. Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it was deeply saddened by the loss of life. “We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Canada and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the ministry said in a statement.
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