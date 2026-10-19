Saudi, Emirati Leaders Discuss Regional Developments, Gulf Cooperation
(MENAFN) Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman met UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to discuss regional developments and ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.
In a post on X, Khalid bin Salman said "we affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between our two brotherly countries" and discussed "developments in the regional situation and ways to enhance cooperation and joint Gulf action."
The Saudi defense minister also held talks with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to Khalid bin Salman, their meeting focused on the importance of continued coordination "on issues of mutual concern and ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability," he added.
The UAE’s official news agency WAM reported that the two sides "exchanged views on regional developments with the aim of contributing to strengthening security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region."
The meetings took place as tensions persist across the Middle East amid the war involving Iran and renewed fighting in Yemen. The Houthi group has targeted Saudi energy and aviation facilities, including airports, while Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition against the group since 2015. The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other areas in 2014, triggering a prolonged conflict.
In a post on X, Khalid bin Salman said "we affirmed the depth of the fraternal and historical relations between our two brotherly countries" and discussed "developments in the regional situation and ways to enhance cooperation and joint Gulf action."
The Saudi defense minister also held talks with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to Khalid bin Salman, their meeting focused on the importance of continued coordination "on issues of mutual concern and ways to support efforts aimed at consolidating regional and international security and stability," he added.
The UAE’s official news agency WAM reported that the two sides "exchanged views on regional developments with the aim of contributing to strengthening security and stability and achieving lasting peace in the region."
The meetings took place as tensions persist across the Middle East amid the war involving Iran and renewed fighting in Yemen. The Houthi group has targeted Saudi energy and aviation facilities, including airports, while Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition against the group since 2015. The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and other areas in 2014, triggering a prolonged conflict.
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